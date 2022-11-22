Earlier this year, Ranch Foods Direct founder Mike Callicrate announced plans for a Monument-area "local food village" with the goal of creating "a separate local/regional food infrastructure that connects farmers, ranchers and independent food-related businesses more directly with consumers, while building stronger, healthier more sustainable communities.”
You can read about the full vision for that project in my earlier reporting, here.
And you can learn more about the importance of food hubs in helping preserve small farms and regional agriculture (as a resistance to Big AG) by listening to Episode 5, State of Plate, "Food Fight" on which Callicrate is a guest.
Meanwhile, Callicrate contacted me late last week to say, "We’re going to pass on the Monument project and look for other options."
By way of explanation, he attached a press release, which I'm posting in-full here:
This summer, a vision for a “food village” concept, where independent business owners would come together to build a collectively owned marketplace, was shared with the town of Monument Colorado’s local officials, residents, and potential project partners. Citing rising interest rates, inflated construction costs, and prohibitive buy-in costs for small business owners, the group has since decided to terminate their contract on an 8.3 acre piece of land in Monument, off of I-25 at Baptist road.
The vision for a marketplace featuring high quality, regionally sourced, and locally crafted food and drink providers has been a long-time ambition of Mike Callicrate, owner of Ranch Foods Direct and advocate for resilient, regional food supply chains. “I’m disappointed to say the least”says Callicrate “but we’re not giving up, we’re regrouping and being realistic about the current state of the economy. This concept is ground breaking, and is a model for what a resilient regional food system can look like, but when push came to shove, government partners like the USDA, who say they support this kind of work need to take the next step and support us with funding, not just words. That combined with the deskilling of workers in the food and drink industry put our project in a tough spot.”
The group of small business owners signed onto the project before its disbandment included a butcher, baker, brewer and distiller. “We recognize that this is a blow to Monument community and small businesses,” says the project’s real-estate development partner Marvin Boyd. “Of course the town and community members in Monument wanted the food village in their backyard, because the high quality food and jobs that this place would generate would be unparalleled. But because this is such a groundbreaking concept with steadfast values, it has been a challenge to justify it financially.”
Independent business owners involved in the project will continue to operate, and Mike Callicrate will continue to advocate for local, state and federal policies that would create a climate to make projects like this possible moving forward. “I stand by the concept” says Callicrate, “I hope that our project will find a way to give the people who grow and create our food and drink the financial backing they need to experience the independence and recognition they deserve.”