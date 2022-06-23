It’s been 10 years since I first spoke with Ranch Foods Direct founder (also political activist and independent cattle producer) Mike Callicrate about his vision for what was then being called Peak Public Market. The project — a food-hub for area growers and producers, something like Seattle’s Pike Place Market for C. Springs — never came to be. Instead, a drastically scaled-down (read: sad) Pikes Peak Market was born, existed in constant flux, and went dark in 2019.
“The leadership of Colorado Springs rejected the idea of a public market," he says, citing the City's own public polling that showed interest in a downtown public market at the top of a list of initiatives, with other projects that came to be (like a downtown stadium and the Olympic Museum) at the bottom of the list.
"Instead, we got three food halls and more business for Sysco," he says.
Callicrate has never abandoned his idea for a public market, while evolving RFD in various ways over the years. And he’s just recently announced plans for a yet-to-be-named “local food village” in Monument, adjacent to Woodman Valley Chapel. (West of I-25 between the Baptist Road and Monument exits.)
"The town of Monument appears very much in favor,” he says of early meetings with the town's leadership.
“The goal” he says, “is to create a separate local/regional food infrastructure that connects farmers, ranchers and independent food-related businesses more directly with consumers, while building stronger, healthier more sustainable communities.”
What that would look like is a cluster of businesses on 8.3 acres (currently under contract, tentatively to close Nov. 1 with a projected opening sometime in 2024), to include another RFD retail marketplace and expansion for Sourdough Boulangerie, El Chapin (the Mexican food cart parked outside RFD on Fillmore Street), Mountain Pie Company, Monte Cervino Winery and Axe and the Oak (those currently signed on), with plans for a brewery entity and several dining/retail storefronts (in other words: space is available for interested parties). He also notes commercial kitchen space to help incubate new businesses as they develop their brands.
Callicrate says each entity would own their own real estate, enjoying more profitable market access, “while taking advantage of the synergy of co-locating with similarly minded businesses.”
Callicrate makes a distinction that this wouldn’t be another food hall (even with businesses potentially sharing storage spaces and common areas, as at food halls), but rather a public market geared toward producers, to highlight their products. For example an RFD butcher would be visible, cutting meats for clients, and customers could interface with their baker, brewer, distiller, roaster, etc. more directly.
“We want manufacturing on display. What if we could create a space to deal directly with the consumer and cut the middleman out?” he asks. "And cut the predators out of the equation."
He's in large-part referring to Big Ag entities, the Big Food Cartel, he labels them, who're putting small farmers and ranchers in rural communities out of business and operating in unsustainable ways (related to the environment, labor practices and monopolistic business practices).
"We're losing our food systems from the ground up," he says. "Consumers have never paid more for their food than now, and a lot of that money isn't getting to the producers."
His concept for this new public market space is as a community gathering space that actually checks the boxes of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, he says, noting regional and local food development — "building community and educating people around the food supply."
"The key to making this work is a development partner," he adds, naming Marvin Boyd, a former Phil Long Ford CEO, as that partner. (Callicrate's former fallout with the downtown market was with Nor'wood Development president Chris Jenkins.)
"This is the answer to what we could have done 10 years ago. That parking lot now outside the Olympic Museum could have been the public market, drawing thousands of visitors a day," he says. (FWIW, at least museum attendance itself has grown.)
"But in a lot of ways," he concludes, "this will be better than that public market" (would have been).
Now, it just needs to actually come to fruition.