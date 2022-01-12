Local chefs recently shared on social media a Medium article titled “Why Restaurants Are So Fucked — Part II,” that everyone should read now. It’s a cathartic, hit-the-nail-on-the-head read for industry folks understandably tired of being yelled at by callous customers blaming them for things they can’t control, such as shortages of certain food items. Chef Eric Brenner of Red Gravy summarizes the content as the perfect storm of what restaurants have worried about for the last couple years finally coming to fruition.
Food costs are rising (so expect menu prices to rise accordingly); supply chains remain disrupted (“I couldn’t get calamari for a month and a half”); staff shortages continue (“I can’t remember when I had my last kitchen applicant, there’s nobody to hire... Sunday night I worked the line alone”); and the Omicron COVID variant has proved just as troublesome as we were warned (“we had only two employees infected in the past two years, then within just a few weeks we had half our staff knocked out — 12 of 24”). Red Gravy chose to close for service Jan. 3-7 until they could field a full, rested, healthy team. (Many other local spots have reduced hours or similarly closed for short periods.) Brenner’s request to the public: “Just be kind.” He says his staff even asked him if he would print “please be kind” on the menu — just let that sink in, how did we ever get to this point? (My opinion: The pandemic has proven some folks deserve to be 86’d from dining out until they discover empathy.)
“We all have to adjust our expectations right now,” says Brenner. “In this industry you constantly worry something’s gonna knock you off the cliff. For my entire career I’ve been terrified I’ll go out of business if a steak’s not just the right temperature and I’ll lose a customer forever and fail. But having survived the past two years makes me feel invincible. For us to survive this shows how we’re one of the most resilient industries out there. We should stop being afraid to own that.”
