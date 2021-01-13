Here’s the latest on Red Leg’s upcoming move to a massive new facility near the corner of Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street: COVID delayed the shipping of some new brewing equipment, moving opening day from fall 2020, out into early 2021 sometime. Thanks again, COVID, you’re a real peach. At least the team has done the good work of setting up heated tents out front of the taproom, which look cozy.
We stop in for a crowler of Mr. Willow Harvest Ale, a big, 8.3-percent ABV beer finished in bourbon barrels. On the nose it’s sweet in a way that reminds us of bourbon and yams, fruity and heady with maybe a hint of marshmallow. Autumn ochre in color, on sip it’s substantial and mouth-filling, as one would want for a cold-weather beer.
Flavor-wise, there’s a deft balance between baking spices (led by fresh-tasting nutmeg), roasty-toasty malts and the barrel notes of whiskey and oak. Little to none of that sweetness from its aroma shows up in the flavor itself. The big booziness of the beer gets offset by body and bitter hops alone. If it’s not clear by now, we think this beer’s a winner.