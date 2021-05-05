This brewery, opened in early 2021, occupies a high-visibility spot opposite the Trolley Buildings on South Tejon Street, in the space from which FH Beerworks started many years ago.
That being the case, Red Swing has a higher bar to clear to be really special — especially sitting across the street from a more established joint like Pikes Peak Brewing Company’s Lager House. But after we pick up two crowlers and sample them, we’re not at all worried for their future; the beer’s great. Brut Force, a brut pale ale, hits the basic style expectations: It’s drier than wildfire season, fizzy, clean, crisp-finishing and just bitter enough that it’s unmistakable.
For the hops, we get some grassy, herbal and fruity aroma notes, but each appears pretty subtle. Nearly its opposite, the Hole Puncher Tripel clocks in at 10 percent ABV (for our batch) with a dark amber color and all flavor coming from malt and phenols. Said phenols, which mostly imply clove and nutmeg, hit like a brick; it’s an intense beer, and between that and the huge booziness of it, it’s something to sip in small glasses, preferably with snacks.