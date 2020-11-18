With Westminster and Edgewater locations, Mugi recently expanded into the former International Poke Company spot. How will another poke place flourish where one already failed? Maybe with the added ramen? They describe themselves as “a local instant food company,” which explains how my order of Tan Tan Ramen arrives after barely a minute.
That speed comes from simply plating toothsome yellow egg noodles under prepared toppings — spicy (but not) minced chicken, half a hard-boiled “seasoned” egg, a fish cake, bean shoots, green onions, bok choy and corn — over which I pour peanut butter-infused, spicy (but not) chicken broth.
An employee describes the fare as Japanese-imported, pre-made noodles and sauces with fresh garnishes; so, yeah, more than college-era instant ramen but less than bone broths made on-site. There’s a mild leanness to this bowl, a lack of the deep richness common to most broths, and a missing counterpoint of some sort, like citrus sourness.
There’s just a tingle of spice on the back of the throat, underlying peanut nuttiness that folds into the sweet corn finish, and the onion bite as the only punctuation. It’s fine, but not memorable for $13.95, washed down with a nice, faintly nutty, unsweetened oolong tea.