You’ve seen the “Bust, Colorado, Elevation 7,500 feet, Pop. Two” sign in Cascade along Hwy. 24. That’s where you’ll find year-ish old The Skinny Taco, serving Mexican tacos Wednesday to Saturday and Korean tacos Sunday and Monday. We learn this on a Sunday stop-in, finding other amusing signs, like: “Special today, buy 2 tacos, pay for them both.”
A plaque on one wall denotes usage of meats from Woodland Butcher Block (a Woodland Park butcher). Since the regular carne asada, carnitas, pollo and carne guisado (beef stew meat) tacos aren’t available to us, we sample the veggie, bulgogi, spicy pork and spicy chicken tacos (a fair $4 to $4.50 each considering generous proteins and size in double-wrapped corn tortillas), adding a side of spicy squid ($6/4-ounces) that’s chewy and dry (a banchan essentially) with big red chile flavor and heat. The veggie taco proves more satisfying than the meats, with flavorful sautéed broccoli, onion and mushroom bits in a milder red chile sauce.
The spicy chicken and pork are basically interchangeable, with corresponding cabbage garnish (not quite fully-cured kimchi wet), though the pork’s got more tanginess to it. The lettuce-garnished bulgogi’s beef disappoints, though, sandy textured as if from meat tenderizer, cooked dry and tough, with a funky back palate musk that betrays its age.