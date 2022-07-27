Do you miss Rocco’s Italian Restaurant as much as I do? We enjoyed many family meals there over the years, and the staff made us feel welcome every time. I reviewed Rocco’s in their original location at Maizeland and Academy back in the late ’90s, and some years later I wrote about the new location in the old Steaksmith. When we told our college-age daughters the restaurant had closed in October of 2019, they cried.
But then I saw something on Facebook a few months ago that gave me a glimmer of hope. Rocco’s has a food truck! I think there should be billboards around town exclaiming that. Yeah, so it’s pretty clear by now, I’m going into this writeup as a superfan. You’ll be happy to know the same love is going into the food, former/current owners Robert and Laurie Tust are still using the same marinara recipe, and yes — you can still buy jars of it to go. I start with an order of calamari. I hope it will be decent, but I’m blown away. The texture is sublime, better than most sit-down restaurants. The super-tender little planks of calamari, barely breaded, are golden brown and dusted with Parmesan and chopped parsley. While delicious with a squeeze of lemon, they sing when dunked in that rich, herby marinara.
The Chicken Parmesan sandwich also comes with a side of that glorious sauce. And a bag of chips, which I dip in the marinara with no shame. The sandwich, based on a juicy chicken cutlet, presents the same crispy golden exterior as the calamari. A schmear of sauce and a slice of melted cheese adorn the chicken, and a good, chewy bun holds it all together. Lastly, there was no way I was going to pass up Italian Beef.
Sautéed peppers and onions, plus melted cheese crown the flavorful, thinly sliced beef, all held together by a toasted roll that holds up to dunking in the side cup of jus.
Two things to remember here: One, you can dunk the sandwich in marinara and no one will fault you. Two, you can drink the leftover jus, if you have any, with no regrets whatsoever. I still miss Rocco’s pizza, their white clam sauce, and especially their Italian Cream Cake from the brick-and-mortar days. But the business’ friendly, welcoming spirit lives on in the food truck, and I’m beyond happy for that.