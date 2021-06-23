No place is perfect, and we find that to be true on our second visit to Ecclesia Market. Romo’s Street Tacos, the Castle Rock church-turned-food-hall’s Mexican concept, fills us up but doesn’t leave us wanting more.
It feels petty to start by complaining about salsa, but the hot red salsa (as opposed to the hot pineapple salsa we pass up) disappoints, flavored with too much cumin and salt and uncooked red chile powder that gives an acrid, unpleasant taste. Fortunately, the carne asada burrito has sound meat with nice chew and OK char.
Rice and beans, also inside, rate fine. From the breakfast menu, served all day, we get a plate of huevos rancheros with eggs over easy and whole beans instead of refried. Said beans, topped with cotija cheese crumbles, have a powerful chicken-y flavor, which is even more pronounced in the salty orange rice. Pork green chile rates fine with a taste of uncooked chiles, making it oddly vegetal. We walk away unimpressed.