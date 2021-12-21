Rooster's House of Ramen and Allusion Speakeasy shut down for a few weeks in November to undergo significant interior design renovations. They reopened in early December with a little work remaining, but nothing affecting daily service.
Business partner, co-owner and chef Mark Henry says the improvements came on the heels of receiving lots of community support throughout the pandemic, and that he, his wife Amy (for whom Rooster's is named after; it was her childhood nickname) and co-partners Sean and Inez Fitzgerald (also of the Wobbly Olive and the former Happy Belly Taco's partnership between them and Henry) wanted to "update the space for better service and an overall better experience."
Henry says the building hadn't been updated in quite some time, long before he moved in around five years ago, and that certain aspects (like weathered tile and grout) had outlived their lifespan. On the Rooster's half of the business, new faux wood laminate flooring has been put down and the drop ceiling has been removed to add about 18 inches of head height and an exposed rafter, more industrial look. Henry has also upgraded the HVAC, purchased new dining tables and chairs, expanded and overhauled the bathrooms and updated the dining room-facing bar (which also acts as the window into the open kitchen).
More features are coming to that bar area soon as the kitchen also undergoes some reshuffling around the addition of an exterior walk-in cooler. And regarding wall art, Henry says to look out for some cool Banksy prints coming soon.
Perhaps more significant: Allusion has expanded its footprint by more than double, occupying more of what was prior overflow dining for Rooster's in the building's front half. Henry says a slick, new interactive bar-top will be online soon, creating projected lighting and displays that play off items set on the bar and patrons' motion. (Picture putting a drink down and seeing cool shit happen around the glass, he says.)
The current theme at the rotating concept bar is Secret Santa (until Jan. 1 — so last chance), where guests can bring a small gift to swap. Rooster's full menu is served at Allusion, should you prefer to dine on that side of the building with more direct cocktail access.
Henry says there's a new menu now in place — about 85-percent new items to the 15-percent classics or returning favorites — being overseen by his brother, chef Chad Henry. Mark says he still writes menus and does recipe development, but rarely cooks anymore. (He notes that he and Sean also operate a construction business now on the side, and he's started his own aerial videography services.) For anyone missing Happy Belly's food, it's accessible (along with other customizable menus) still via Rooster's catering arm: Rooster's Flock Parties & Events.
New menu items at the moment include a pork tantanmen bowl ("like Japanese Sunday gravy," says Mark), a miso and chile-roasted pork Tokyo bowl, a pumpkin curry (a holdover from Vegan Restaurant Week) and chicken dumplings and bao buns on the appetizer list. Brisket birria ramen has returned as well.
Another new feature is a late-night/grab-and-go menu option for those just wanting to duck in or dine late on the Allusion side. Included are items like a ramen burrito (braised brisket and crispy ramen noodles wrapped in a tortilla with chimichurri, cilantro, onion and more fixings) and karaage (Japanese chicken nuggets essentially).
Mark says this latest menu version will stick around a bit, but to expect more changes and additions soon. "Up to this point we've been more of a fusion noodle bar," he says. "But more of an izakaya concept is coming, with more traditional Japanese appetizers." (Izakayas being equated with pubs and even tapas bars, as more of snack and drink destinations in Japan, for socializing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.