As Nelson Rufran’s Manitou Springs-based pizzeria expands across the greater Springs metropolitan area, we can’t help but recall 2010s upstarts Borriello Brothers’ rise and fall.
Fortunately, with locationNo. 4 open, Ruffrano’s shows no signs of dropping quality for quantity. We pick up two lunch specials, consisting of a slice, garlic knots and side salad.
The four-cheese white pizza has ultra creamy, faintly sweet blobs of ricotta atop provolone, mozzarella and Parmesan, all melted over olive oil and garlic, gooey and lovely atop a crisp, bubbly, thicker-than-expected crust.
The side salad rates fine, and the garlic knots hit that soft, chewy, buttery, garlicky place of perfection that may carbo-load the meal but definitely makes it feel pizzeria complete. The Grandpa’s Pie slice comes on a big, poofy pan-baked crust, topped with meatballs, red sauce, oregano and the same tri-cheese mix.
The crust sports a good, crisp exterior and soft interior, as one would hope, and the red sauce bursts with herbaceous joy. Meatballs, too, have plenty of oregano, plus meaty punch.