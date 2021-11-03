Susanna Maestas owns and operates this mobile food biz with help from husband Ben Kirk. In addition to Maestas’ work in her food truck, named Sabor, Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine also offers family-sized entrées, pop-up dinners and catering.
From Sabor’s menu, we start with Austyn’s cheesesteak, which recently had horseradish sauce added to the recipe. It adds tangy freshness and amps up the beefy punch, which is nice alongside the buttery onions and peppers.
Each bite’s a little dry overall, as we think there’s a little too much of the puffy Sourdough Boulangerie baguette to balance the fillings, but side fries rate excellent, akin to twice-fried Five Guys-style fries but cut skinny.
Our other entrée, Cuban pork tacos, puts mango salsa at the front of each bite and finishes with tender pork that plays a supporting flavor role, all held in thick-but-soft tortillas.
They’re served on delicately spiced saffron rice. We finish our meal with a slice of brewery chocolate cake, dense and full of chocolate chips with a super-sweet, just-like-mom-used-to-make frosting atop.