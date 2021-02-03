Because The Simpsons was so influential on my late adolescent years, I can’t help but picture the “You don’t win friends with salad” singing conga line from the beloved “Lisa the Vegetarian” episode, circa ’95. But, Salad or Bust has proved Homer wrong given its three-year track record as a healthy, local mobile option. Pre-COVID, patrons boarded the modified, short school bus to build their own creations from a salad bar. Today, the business has pivoted to contact-less service of its half-dozen salads and added a menu of four sandwiches and another half-dozen items including a charcuterie board.
We nab six Mediterranean dolmades for $5 and find them on-point texturally, with bright citrus finish, indistinguishable from quality commercial versions of the grape leaf-wrapped rice. And even though it’s a cold afternoon on Bristol Brewing’s patio, we forgo the sensible hot option of chili to try a veggie salad, choosing feta cheese and Greek dressing. Twelve bucks feels a little pricey for a medium-sized Eco-Products bowl (which we appreciate for the green sensibility), but the mix of romaine and spinach and all the raw fixings are super fresh: cucumbers, a trio of tomato varieties, and bell peppers. Beets and quinoa are cooked and garbanzos and artichoke hearts are brined, with pickled green beans acting as garnish. The perky vinegar dressing tastes herbaceous and faintly spicy from red pepper flakes.
So, cost aside, you could win friends with this salad. Though effortlessly made at home, you’d be happy to find it as a light option at a food truck rally or near an office park for lunch.