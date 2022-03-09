Drawing from 20 years of local restaurant build-outs, Stephon Black wanted to open a spot where Eastside construction workers could snag a quick, high-quality lunch. So he took over the former Slinger’s Pit Stop with a sandwich concept.
But beforehand, he got his longtime friend Clifton Deshazor on board and the two grabbed a drink one night and worked up a menu. They coincidentally ran into Aaron Ewton, owner of COATI Uprise, who said, “Why don’t you do that at COATI?” Two weeks later, they opened the first Samich Shack in the former booth of Equilibrium Sandwiches.
Now, both locations are serving hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and fries. We stop by COATI and grab the Cheyenne Mountain: a sack lunch staple with Boar’s Head turkey, lettuce, tomato and American cheese. A homemade raspberry aioli adds tang. I love how the crusty bread doesn’t sog from the Shack Sauce (an emulsion of Dijon mustard, oil and vinegar that comes on most sandwiches), but chews soft on the inside. Black tells us by phone this is intentional; he’s always believed that bread is what makes or breaks a burger or sandwich.
They tried over 20 breads from various bakeries before landing on Denver’s Vie De France bakery, which also makes their gluten-free option. We also try the Colorado Dog, a riff on a Chicago-style dog, its relish made with peaches, green chiles and sweet corn. Indeed it’s a gourmet hot dog.
The juicy split beef weenie holds plenty of the spicy-sweet relish. A topping of Fat Tire Dijon mustard and bacon adds crunch and zest. And, again, the signature bread acts as the perfect vehicle for each bite.
Everything comes with a side of kettle chips, but we opt to add an order of the vegan green chile cheese fries, which are good, but would be great if the fries were crisp. The homemade, hearty green chile sogs them. If you’re deciding between locations, Black says everything on the Eastside costs $1 less. There, you can also grab burritos and tacos from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays. And Sundays after they close, local pastry presence Death by Cheesecake pops up.