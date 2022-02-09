Walter’s proudly calls itself a Pueblo tradition since 1889, though it hasn’t operated continuously since then, closing in the 1970s and not reopening until 2014. That’s when the original pilsner recipe was reclaimed from the Walter family (you can read more about that on their website’s history page). But today, it straddles the line between being a railside, session-beer-friendly, blue-collar bar and a new-era craft beer spot with somewhat adventurous brews. Those beers succeed to varying degrees, but we have a lot of fun sampling them in a six-beer tasting tower ($16.25).
The house hard seltzer, made with organic sugar, comes with a bounty of syrup-flavor choices and options for dry, semi-sweet or sweet renditions. I pick a prickly pear flavor, which evokes cotton candy, and even ordered dry, tastes super sweet. On to the beers: We know we like the Pueblo Chile Lager (made with Milberger Farms chiles) from several past dances with it (and it’s sold in cans in the Springs), so we order it to compare to the red chile lime lager (made with Musso Farms chiles). We’re so impressed with the red chile that we bring a crowler home with us (only $10!) to confirm we like it as much as we think we do, plus to play with other food pairings. (Surprise, Mexican works well.) The red chile holds a big spicy edge with hints of paprika that tingles the back of the throat and warms on the way down; it’s actually cut with both lime and lemon juice for a rounded citrus bite that seems to amplify the heat a little. We love it.
Another fun chile experience that I like in a sample size but wouldn’t want a whole glass of (unless making a Bloody Beer cocktail) is Walter’s Chile Clamato brew. It’s what it sounds like: commercial Clamato juice added to the Pueblo Chile Lager for a saltier, ocean-evoking sip. Also fitting for Walter’s Saturday brunch given the morning hours is the coffee bock, made with 20 pounds of local Solar Roast beans for each 10 barrel batch. It holds a nutty nose and malty sweetness with a peaty roastiness, not super coffee forward. Lastly, we want to like the blood orange lager more than we do, but it’s overpowering with orange juice notes. It’s sharp and bitter up front with an OJ finish and makes us think of a beer mimosa. Just not our thing but it may be yours.
