If you haven’t already seen their products at a local retailer or restaurant, it’s time to meet Sawatch Artisan Foods and co-owners/founders Jennifer Gomez and Tim Gomez.
The three-year old company — craft sister outfit to commercial-scale Kansas Dairy Ingredients — runs its production out of Hugoton, Kansas, but it’s now headquartered in Colorado Springs, with a new facility planned to open in early 2022 at 2201 Hagerman St. (near Pub Dog Colorado).
Similar to how Ranch Foods Direct bases out of St. Francis, Kansas and operates in the Springs, Sawatch has entered the marketplace with high-quality European-style butters and special, small-batch cheeses. They say they're targeting the restaurant industry with wholesale products to provide access to fine local products at an affordable price point: "keeping everything as close to the farm as possible to reduce costs, which we can pass on to the consumer." Plus, Jennifer says, "No one in this part of the country is doing batch-churned European butter, it doesn't make sense at a commercial scale. But it's the way butter should be made."
You can find them retail at spots like Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, Sourdough Boulangerie and Gather Food Studio, and on menus at places like Mood, Colorado Craft, The Warehouse and Cerberus. The company’s also finalizing development of custom lactose-free barista milks (in testing partnership with Switchback and Mission Coffee Roasters) that should hit coffee cups soon. And you can also order online for $5 home delivery.
In brief, what differentiates Sawatch goods from generic is: 1) butters made “low and slow” that deliver higher fat content and flavor, and 2) cheeses that are pampered the old-world way (such as flipped weekly in small wheels over eight months to evenly age), hitting maturation steps that large-scale manufacturers can’t, due to volume.
Sawatch will soon be certified organic, as well. They make a meaningful sustainability effort, including reducing carbon footprint by being located beside dairy farms and a five-hour drive from the point of sale (the Springs) versus a cross-country shipment.
And quite commendable, they make their use of water a high priority. Jennifer explains how they sit on the Ogallala Aquifer (which runs through eight high plains states), which only regains inches a year for the feet that are pulled from it by the U.S. agriculture industry — totally unsustainable. A single cow can drink 40 gallons of water a day, so "a lot goes into milk." If that milks getting hauled across the county, that water ends up somewhere else. So they keep it local by recapturing and treating the water after separating the cream from the skim, making it potable. They then use that water to clean the facility so they don't pull more water from the ground, and recapture it again and treat it before they pipe it 1.5 miles away to a local crop farmer. He pulls it from there to water his land (at no charge; they actually save money compared to municipal treatment) so "there's a full-circle reclamation process."
Sawatch also supports more local family farmers, who when Covid hit were having to dump milk because of a lack of accessible processing; there's been a demand for places to ship milk, "with too much milk in the area and nowhere for it to go," Jennifer says. "We'd get calls daily from farmers."
This is playing out as dairy farms nationwide are consolidating as larger corporations expand and small generational farms disappear. "The only way to make a dairy profitable is volume, the scales of economy are in play," she says. "The farmers have to pay to send it out, so our incentive is to keep it local. This is our proof-of-concept. If we can produce, sell and distribute, start-to-finish create the product, then we can cut out so many middle people and extra hands and reduce cost as well — add value."
"It's all about making a quality product and doing things right," she says. "We're focusing on Colorado, because there's a unique opportunity here. The market is right for what we are trying to do and people living here appreciate good food and where it comes from. The demographic is right for our product; there's only a handful of small-scale cheesemakers in the state, as most of the milk is owned by a single cooperative.
"We aren't trying to feed the world," she concludes. "Just those who want higher quality products. ... we baby the milk the whole way through."