If you haven’t already done so at a local retailer or restaurant, it’s time to meet Sawatch Artisan Foods (sawatchartisanfoods.com). The 3-year-old company — craft sister outfit to commercial-scale Kansas Dairy Ingredients — runs its production out of Hugoton, Kansas, but it’s now headquartered in Colorado Springs, with a new facility planned to open in early 2022 at 2201 Hagerman St. (near Pub Dog Colorado).
Similar to how Ranch Foods Direct bases out of St. Francis, Kansas, and operates in the Springs, Sawatch has entered the marketplace with high-quality European-style butters and special small-batch cheeses.
You can find them retail at spots like Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, Sourdough Boulangerie and Gather Food Studio, and on menus at places like Mood, Colorado Craft, The Warehouse and Cerberus. The company’s also finalizing development of custom lactose-free barista milks (in testing partnership with Switchback and Mission Coffee Roasters) that should hit coffee cups soon.
In brief, what differentiates Sawatch goods from generic is: 1) butters made “low and slow” that deliver higher fat content and flavor, and 2) cheeses that are pampered the old-world way (such as flipped weekly in small wheels over eight months to age evenly), hitting maturation steps that large-scale manufacturers can’t, due to volume. Sawatch will soon be certified organic as well, and they make a meaningful sustainability effort, including reclaiming water and restoring it to area farmland, and reducing carbon footprint by being located beside dairy farms and a five-hour drive from the point of sale versus a cross-country shipment.