Owner Karissa Saunders’ great-grandparents operated a deli in Brooklyn in the 1940s and some of their recipes carry on at Schlep’s (named that because when she started it seven years ago it was delivery only — i.e., schlepping food around).
The New-York-style deli features several, exclusive-to-town Jewish items, including rugelach and knish. Contrasting that are Boar’s Head meat and cheese sandwiches, though Saunders makes her own pastrami and corned beef. Both are excellent, cured tender and juicy, sliced thin and piled thick on our sandwiches.
We go for a half-and-half with the peppery, smoky pastrami and biting mustard on one portion of legit, soft rye bread (the dough imported from New York, baked on-site) and the chewy beef brisket with sauerkraut and tangy house Russian dressing as a Reuben on the other. Stellar. Side red potato salad’s awesome too, bright with a surprising citrus zing and pervasive dill essence.
We also try the day’s special, kosher “ham” that’s actually turkey breast (we can barely tell) with chipotle gouda cheese and all the fixings on fluffy kaiser bread. Again, kick-ass!
We can’t resist soups on a cold day, and get another of the day’s specials, a sweet, herb-forward squash-apple purée that makes us think of Thanksgiving stuffing, plus a cup of Saunders’ matzo ball soup, which she makes in the style of a hearty chicken vegetable: chunks of pulled meat, celery and carrot in a clean (not peppery or salty), scantily oily broth bearing one big, spongy matzo meal orb. For me, it’s pure nostalgia and cultural kinship.