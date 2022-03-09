Las Tres Hermanas’ big red trailer parks regularly on Harrison Road, the small frontage road along Lake Avenue adjacent to the 7-Eleven at the South Circle Drive I-25 exit. We’re told they’ve been in business many years, and a sandwich board out front advertises everything from tortas, burritos and sopes to tamales, quesadillas and what we opt for: tacos. For those, there’s around a dozen meat options, including the challenging-to-gringos ones like tripe and stomach, and the universally approachable like pollo and carnitas.
We pick barbacoa, lengua, pastor, asada and chicharron en salsa verde. Each gets double-wrapped in a basic corn tortilla (like the ones you grab in cheap, big stacks at any grocery store) and we’re offered and accept topping cilantro and diced white onions. We squeeze provided lime wedges over everything and make good use of a few mini ramekins of a commendably spicy, bright orange-red salsa to enliven the tacos we find more blah. That would be the asada, lengua and chicharron.
The asada lacks any pop of the typical seasoning medley (garlic, onion, chile powder, etc.) to set off the flank steak bits and just chews salty with an odd hashbrown-skillet aftertaste, placing us squarely inside a diner somewhere. The chicharron isn’t the crispy pork fat/rind variety but an extremely gooey rendition that’s a total textural turnoff, though I do really like the permeating green chile flavor. The cubed, chewy lengua lacks much flavor at all, finishing bland without the hot sauce and garnishes’ assist.
Finally, we do get some redemption with the on-point pastor, with its fruit-sweetened pork bits bursting with flavor, and the tender barbacoa beef shreds holding onto seasoning essences from the stew pot.