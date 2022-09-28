Cerberus Brewing Co. took over the Colorado Springs Bike Shop (directly across the street) some time ago, and has now reshaped a slice of the building’s rear to make way for Seven’s Gate, which attaches through a hallway. Fittingly, the new taproom’s decor draws from bike culture, including vintage cycle art, but also bike frames, hubs and chains turned into cool chandeliers. Even red booth upholstery plays off wheel patterns. For all the sharp touches, including a garage-door window that opens onto a small patio, and shiny new 20-tap beer system, the back bar and ceiling are composed of unfinished OSB board, which lends a backyard bike shed feel, making for a slightly odd visual contrast.
As for the drink lineup, there’s a few each of common red and white wines via Kendall Jackson, and a limited hooch selection with a couple labels each per spirit category; cocktails are fairly rudimentary at present. The highlight is of course beer, but not just Cerberus brews, of which there are some, but more intentionally curated guest taps, à la Brewer’s Republic of old (which Cerberus’ owners at one point operated). Staff say the goal is offering more special releases from respected breweries, domestic and international. Austria’s notably sweet, shandy-style Stiegl Grapefruit Radler is on tap, for example, alongside a Brooklyn Brewery Bel Air Sour. We sip through some samplers, including New Mexico’s La Cumbre Sun Fade Hazy IPA (grass, cucumber and cat urine on the nose for me; huge hops), a Home Team Pilsner from Longmont’s Wibby Brewing (decent, crisp, easy), an excellent, Gose-style Watermelon Girlfriend sour from Prairie Artisan. Ales (true to fruit, tart, faintly citrusy, a punctuation of sea salt for the finish), and Maui Brewing Co.’s Coconut Hiwa Porter (not as poignant as Oskar Blues’ Death By Coconut, but still enjoyable with coffee undertones and just enough toasted coconut to not disappoint). While gabbing with the bartenders, we decide a neat pour of 1800 Coconut Tequila would be fun to sip on the side, and also float in the radler and coconut porter. It tones down the sweetness in the first, surprisingly well, but oddly doesn’t work as a coconut double down, increasing richness sans nut flavor. No biggie; still fun to play.
Now we’re hungry, and learn that Seven’s Gate, in its infancy, hasn’t quite worked out a bento box concept of sorts that’s possibly in the works as a cold-hold grab-and-go snacker. We’re told we can bring whatever food in that we desire, or have some delivered, or order to-go from Cerberus, but we’d have to go pick it up ourselves. We opt to bail and sit at Cerberus, where I learn chef Juwanza Thomas has just handed the reins over to incoming exec chef Nathan Van Horn, who’s coming off 15 years as Chef de Cuisine at The Famous steakhouse. He’s working on a new menu for a later release, so for now, we enjoy vegetarian/vegan items off the current menu (accommodating my guest’s diet). The guajillo-green chile mac and cheese is pretty much everything you want for creamy spiciness with a hoppy beer pairing like my Divided Fruit Pineapple IPA, big but balanced with tropical essence, bitter on the back tongue, juicy in the finish. The mild pepper heat in Ancho lime Brussels sprouts also plays well with that beer, while the The Dale High End Lager’s crispness works well to not overpower the complex but clean elements of garden-fresh Something With Soul Salad, a vibrant mix (with sweet and sour notes) of arugula, parsley, cilantro, quinoa, barley and crunchy fried chickpeas with Peppadew peppers, pickled peaches and a Sunny D Sauce and peach-tamarind vinaigrette dressing. If that’s not already the kitchen sink, a long wedge of thick-breaded, fried tofu comes halved and crunchy crusted for more texture.