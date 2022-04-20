The latest concept from Joe Campana (The Rabbit Hole, Supernova, Bonny and Read, and more) arrived in March 2022 as Colorado Springs’ first and only Tiki bar. We find Shrunken Head Tiki in a windowless basement (below Bell Brothers Brewing) where a bubbling fountain, fog machine and moody lighting add to the cavernous vibes.
Initially, we’re seated in swing chairs that line up to a table doubling as an interactive component — guests can create Lite-Brite art while sipping cocktails. It’s nice to look at, but the swings aren’t comfy, and we swap for a cushioned booth instead. Even the booth isn’t short on visual stimuli. We peep through a window at two skeletons adorned in hula outfits and also notice stuffed monkeys peering through the bamboo-lined walls.
Shrunken Head’s only food offering is a fruit tray, which our server describes as containing whatever they have on hand. We opt to save $20 and turn our attention to the clear main attraction: cocktails. Expectedly, most of the libations feature rum. If that’s not your spirit of choice, we do spy a few options with vodka, tequila, bourbon and gin. We start with the Old Cuban, served up. It sips easily thanks to key ingredients of sparkling wine, lime and mint, while the addition of rum and bitters gives lingering sharpness and interest. It’s a tropical spritz and I could easily sip on a few. The Hotel Dominican appears similar, with a pineapple wedge garnishing the coupe glass, but tastes much more fruity and alcohol-forward from pineapple juice and banana along with dark and Jamaica rums. This is not my favorite, as the banana comes off too artificial, reminiscent of scented sunscreen.
I love a cocktail that sips fruity, but not cloying, and the Dragon Water becomes my favorite drink for that: dragonberry rum, rosewater and lychee syrup flavors stand out while grapefruit juice adds acidity. Presentation-wise, it appears to be what you’d expect from a place like this, served in a Tiki head mug and topped with an entire strawberry, lychee and tons of mint. We end with the Zombie, also served in a Tiki mug. The menu warns of a two-drink limit due to a wild combo of 151 rum and absinthe. I fully expect to dislike this, as I’m not a fan of excess for the sake of shock value, but the addition of grapefruit, lime and a hint of cinnamon gift balance. I drink a lot more than I intend before stumbling out of the bar’s vibey darkness to the shock that it’s still light out and I’m drunk, Downtown. Yep, this one is dangerous, but tasty. Overall, the ambiance at Shrunken Head paired with strong drinks feels like a brief vacation from reality, and if that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll have a good time here. Just make sure to eat before.