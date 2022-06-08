Co-owners Jessica Silalahi and Stefan Makiya-Harry opened SilalaTea on March 1. They both grew up in California, but heritage-wise, she’s Indonesian and he’s Japanese, identifying as Black-Okinawan. They look as young as they are: 22 and 23, respectively. They started this bubble tea shop after he was medically discharged from the Air Force. And it’s a very fun space, decorated in part with Japanime posters and lots of Funko Pop dolls, with a mini arcade corner on a stretch of fake grass. The (notably affordable) bright drinks and snacks match all the vibrant colors on display.
One aspect that sets SilalaTea apart from the other boba places is their default use of Lactaid (lactose-free) milk base (unless soy or almond milk are requested), catering to the allergen crowd. However I notice no difference in the flavor of my drinks: a Murasaki milk tea and pandan grass jelly milk tea. The first is a bright purple ube drink. Bear with me because this is confusing, but Murasaki is how you say purple in Japanese, and there’s a Murasaki sweet potato (with red skin and a white core) and an Okinawan sweet potato (with beige skin and a purple core), but ube are purple yams with a purple-toned light, white skin and purplish-white interior, so not the same thing. Anyhoo, this drink’s awesome with its nutty vanilla-ness and added sweetness from flan-like egg pudding jelly added (as one of the six toppings the menu lists). The pandan leaf-flavored grass jelly tea holds an equally vibrant, light green color and tastes super sweet until I suck bits of the dark grass jelly through my straw, which tastes like a concentrated black tea, strong and tannic, to counter the floral sugariness. I like it, you might not.
Upon entering SilalaTea you’ll notice on the countertop a colorful pastry case filled with mini mochi donuts — three for $5 or six for $8. I stay on theme with a plain ube, an ube covered with chocolate glaze and pretzel garnish and an ube covered with vanilla frosting and Oreo crumbles — both have a salted caramel drizzle. The rice-flour dough’s dense and spongy, pleasant texturally and quite starchy, not too sweet on its own on the plain donut. The icings aren’t too sweet either, but add respective chocolate or vanilla tones, though the pretzels on mine are overly soft and stale, distracting from the joy; the Oreo wins the day thanks to the cookie flavor.
Two more snack offerings might be unique to town (as these bubble shops go): chia pudding cups and obanyaki. The first are soy milk-based and come in three flavors; I stick with ube over strawberry or brown sugar. I’m a fan of the soaked chia seeds that sweat their healthful goo into a swirl of deep purple ube base, but I don’t care for the commercial vanilla pudding topping, which has always struck me as cloying and synthetic. (I could just go for a canned coconut milk topper.) The obanyaki are a small “wheel cake” (popular as street food or at festivals) that look kind of like a fluffy hockey puck made from pancake batter, into which goes your choice of sweet filling; I finally break my ube streak and go for the traditional red bean filling (though matcha’s damn tempting). Like ube in its own way, to me, sweet red bean has its own unique flavor that’s a little hard to describe but unmistakable and delightful, not overly sweet with a hint of savory starch.