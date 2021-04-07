The SimpliFries crew formerly worked together at Billy Sims BBQ, and after watching the film Chef, they recently decided to hit the road. Don’t be fooled by their name; they serve cheese-stuffed burgers too (inexplicably costly at $18, which at least includes eponymous house-cut fries). I try the Farm to Table burger (not made from local beef), filled with goat cheese and bearing peach jam, bacon and Brussels slaw as garnish.
It sounds better than it executes; the concept is on-point with sweet, crisp and rich elements, but it needs work. The bacon’s overcooked-crunchy, the jam’s neither sweet or plentiful enough to balance the fat, the slaw’s somewhat bland and the two, fused quarter-inch patties are cooked well done and not well seasoned.
I also order Papa’s Poutine (again overly pricey at $16), topped with a thin gravy, some chunks of gooey mozzarella and stringy strips of dry-rubbed, smoked pork. For all that, it’s a pretty mild-tasting affair, with garnishing scallions the sharpest flavor.
The meat doesn’t bear much fire’s breath, the gravy sogs the hell out of the fries quickly, and they’re already fairly limp on their own, holding on to a decent bit of oil as evidenced by the feeling in my belly long after eating them, the taste of salty brown spud skin lingering. Origin-story considered, the crew has heart, but they need to refine the methods if they wish to be stars too.