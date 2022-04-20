Pizzeria Slice420 opened their second location on the Eastside in November 2021. We’ve talked with owners Christian and Stefany Patriarca before — see Side Dish, June 16, 2021 — about the mission behind their business: It’s inspired by their daughter Sofia’s special needs, which brought them all to Colorado as “medical refugees” for legal cannabis. With that front-of-mind, the Patriarcas have ensured that Slice420 is accessible to anyone who wants to visit. Unlike the original Westside strip mall joint (which recently expanded a bit, I’m told) this new location features a stand-alone, fully wheelchair-accessible building and its own parking lot.
We stop by and are instantly greeted by the mouthwatering smell of fresh-baked pizza crust. The place buzzes with dine-in guests and take-out pick-ups, and an open-concept kitchen gives you a sneak peak at your pizza flying through the air and into the pan. Christian takes pride in operating a fully scratch kitchen. From the crust and sauce to the mozzarella, pepperonis and meatballs, pretty much anything you put in your mouth at Slice420 gets made in-house. We start our meal with the meatballs and an order of a new menu item called “Bomberz” — the classic garlic roll topped with that housemade mozzarella. These appetizers make a great duo: The bread crunches and a dip into the zippy marinara cuts through the stretchy cheese. The small size of the meatballs keeps them tender in the middle, also enabling them to sit on top of the bread for a meatball sub-like bite.
For pizzas, we opt for the Tribeca, a New York-style pie with fresh basil and mozzarella plus three kinds of pepperonis. My favorite are the thinly sliced cupping pepperonis that have a crisp texture and spicy flavor. The toppings, sauce and cheese balance well together; no ingredient overwhelms another and the crust stays solid beneath the weight of them. New to the menu are Detroit-style pies, and we opt for the Sofia, with pepperoni, piped ricotta, caramelized onions and hot peppers — all drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. If you still haven’t tried Motor City’s pizza at one of the Springs’ other spots that offer it, you should know it’s baked in a rectangular steel pan, where edge-to-edge cheese caramelizes under an air pocket-filled crust. Slice420 ferments this dough for four days before allowing it to rise in the tray overnight. Christian says that fermentation is key. The pizza might look like a beast, but chews easy thanks to that light and airy crust. The golden cheese adds salty delight to each bite. I finish my slice satisfied, but not too stuffed for a bite of a housemade cannoli — whose shell holds crisp under creamy and sweet ricotta filling. It’s the perfect finale to our meal.