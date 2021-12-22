Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon, which opened in late 2019, has been replaced as of Dec. 1 at 5853 Palmer Park Blvd. by The Stone’s Sports Grill and Bar (facebook.com/thestonesportsgrillandbar). Incoming owner Todd Duplantis also owns two existing eateries in Tucumcari, New Mexico, a town of just over 5,000 people where he’s also mayor pro-tem. He’s had Cornerstone’s First Edition Pizza & Subs for five years and operated Kix on 66 for three years.
“Cornerstone and Kix are all about the experience,” says Duplantis. “The younger generation wants experiences beyond just food and drink. Our menu guarantees an experience... our food is top-notch ... it’s different combinations of traditional foods. Things like an enchilada or chile relleno or jalapeño popper pizza... specialty burgers that you won’t find elsewhere. I’ve spent five years building out the menu I’m about to introduce here.”
He’s referring to a planned Jan. 8 grand opening and full-menu release, as they’ve been operating on an initial limited menu thus far. He says everything’s made from scratch, such as house pastrami and brisket. He notes smoking his cheeses to create unique flavors on the pizzas, and he’s even been experimenting
with finishing whole pizzas in a smoker. Signature burgers include the Six Shooter, composed with two half-pound patties, smoked cheddar and Pepper Jack, 4 ounces of pastrami, barbecue and Southwest chipotle-ranch sauces and fixings. There’s also cooked-to-order pork rinds with several optional flavor additions — “they arrive crackling at the table,” he says — and pizza styles/ingredients can be converted over to top waffle fries, too. He will offer gluten-free bread and pizza crust options (and beers) as well. And when it comes to green chiles, Duplantis has a relationship with a Tucumcari-area farm that supplies only to him and one other business.
As for the bar, Duplantis confesses this is his first to outfit. He says liquor licensing in Tucumcari is prohibitively expensive, and it also places strong restrictions on workers under 18, which he relies on. So, he’s excited to fill out 20 beer taps, four with domestics and the rest with Colorado craft labels. He’s also procuring spirits made in-state and working on a signature cocktail list. Duplantis plans to commute between states: “I love the Springs. I lived here over a decade ago. I’m excited to come back and open up here.”
