Brian Mark was tired of building things up, only to watch them get torn down.
The self-taught chef and restaurant consultant was working for an investment group that would buy bankrupt businesses, specifically restaurant brands, under the auspices of fixing them up and returning them to viability, he says. He took the job thinking it sounded interesting, kind of like a real-life Restaurant: Impossible. But he began to get the feeling that the true motive was to squeeze all the money out of them before closing them down anyway. Basically what private equity firms have done to companies all over, and what hedge funds have done through bleeding media newsrooms dry. He wanted no part in the vampiric behavior, so he up and quit one day last fall to start his own venture.
But unlike many people who launch food trucks without much experience, Mark relied on a deep restaurant background to inform what’s become Smoke House BBQ & Ramen. It’s permanently parked at Dueces Wild Brewery’s original, east location, where he partnered and also took on the role of VP of operations. Mark started in the industry at age 15 as a busboy (fun fact: just like me) at a Chinese restaurant in Colorado Springs. He’d lived around the world, in places like Japan, where his dad would get stationed in the military, and he grew up cooking with his mom. She’s Taiwanese, and could taste any dish and replicate it, he says; alongside her, he developed a natural love for cooking. So it wasn’t long before front-of-the-house work led him into back-of-the-house roles, such as kitchen management at Olive Garden. But he worked for several independent outfits too, up through college at Colorado State, where a football injury guided him to thinking about the food-and-drink industry as a career. He became a regional manager for Rock Bottom Brewery between 2012 and early 2017, and was on the team that opened Oskar Blues in downtown Denver and Colorado Springs in late 2017. He aided with menu design and acted as opening GM in the Springs.
So, yeah, he had the chops. The question was what to cook.
“It came down to the fact that I always make ramen at my house,” he says. “But I also really like Lowcountry cooking. I love seafood, and that was my original idea for a truck.” But his story goes that one night he was cooking ramen broth to batch-freeze some, and happened to have some leftover brisket on hand. He instinctively put them together, thinking, “that kinda works.” A beta version of today’s bestselling Texas Ramen bowl was born. (Too bad it’s sold out on my visit, due to it being too cold out the days prior for him to properly smoke the meats.) He decided to launch with a developed rendition and three traditional ramen styles. Two didn’t sell well, so they were eventually replaced with two more fusion ramens and a vegan miso ramen, as a couple of appetizers (like his smoked wings he was known for at Oskar Blues) also came on alongside some sandwiches and Southern side items.
Let’s start with the all-important tonkotsu ramen, which informs the base of the others (except the vegan). Traditionally there’s no tare (seasoning sauce) in the dish, he says, but most Americans prefer it with one, usually a shoyu, a soy sauce of some sort and quantity. Also pork bone broth alone is standard, but Mark prefers to throw chicken feet into his simmering pot, which also gift a decent amount of collagen as it sweats from the bones. After a long cook, at least 24 but sometimes up to 40 hours, he says, all that will have converted to a gelatin, gifting the soup its defining silky texture. As desirable as that is, it’s the addition of a tare that really makes for impressive flavor and a memorable meal, he believes. “It’s elevated when you add a tare.”
He concocts his own, starting with a soy sauce he buys at Asian Pacific Market, to which he adds mirin (rice wine), kombu (kelp), bonito flakes, dried shiitakes, ginger, garlic and green onions. In addition to adding the tare to the pork-chicken bone broth, he uses it to marinate (overnight) his pork belly for chashu pork, which he slices into strips, instead of traditionally rolling it, leading to better marinade uptake. (Some of the marinated soy also gets recaptured and added to the next tare batch for extra flavoring.) The pork belly gets an 8-hour sous vide bath, resulting in a divinely succulent bite. The assembled tonkotsu bowl also hosts sprouts, spinach and scallions, plus a marinated 6-minute egg (actually 7.5- to 8-minute egg, due to altitude, he says) and another important meat: Asian sausage. “My mom used to make them,” he says. “I’d come home from school and see these weird sausages hanging in the window, drying.” Though he knows how to make them, it’s more viable on the truck to buy them commercially. “These taste just like hers,” he says, noting the common ingredients of five-spice and ginger, among other seasonings, that infuse bites. We taste almost a plum fruit essence, too.
All that accounted for, it’s a hell of a delicious ramen bowl — my girlfriend remarks “I will drive for that” — served with quality Sun noodles “or another brand that I can’t read the label of,” he says. (In other words, authentic.) To try a fusion bowl, I go for the Colorado Ramen, which gets Pueblo green chiles (or Hatch, when he runs out) added to the pork-chicken broth, plus tequila-lime chicken strips, peach barbecue carnitas and spinach and corn. For that, he sears brined chicken thighs in cast iron with garlic oil after they’ve marinated in a homemade taco seasoning that’s bright with cumin, chile, garlic and onion powders, and a smoky note of chipotle pepper. Some of that seasoning also goes directly into the broth, and he finishes the chicken by cooking it with Sauza silver, lime juice and a whole head of cilantro. Bites that include it lean very Southwestern, which plays interestingly into the pork, which gets its own thorough preparation before it meets the noodles.
Each season, Mark buys cases of Palisade peaches to make “an epic amount” of peach butter, which he adds to the pork, smoked with a hickory, oak and mesquite blend of woods. He bastes the meat with the peach butter while it’s smoking, incorporating fat drippings, and adds more butter after it leaves the smoker. For this bowl, he sears the pork in garlic oil and pork fat to caramelize and crisp up the edges of the meat, which he calls “carnitas” though it’s not cooked as typical carnitas would be, with orange juice and all. (He also serves it in tacos for weekly Taco Tuesday specials.) The peach-pork adds a touch of sweetness to the broth to in part counterbalance the lime’s sourness and introduces the more Southern flavor as a layer atop the Southwest, making for an overall complex and dynamic dish — especially given all the flavor inherent to the broth already. Again: bangin’ bowl of ramen.
That same pork informs The Zuckerberg sandwich, intentionally made with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce — obviously Mark could make his own if he wanted — as a tribute to Mark Zuckerberg’s Sweet Baby Ray’s meme where he name-drops the company incessantly. Our Mark melts some of his peach butter into the commercial sauce to at least customize it some. This pork isn’t seared like the carnitas though, so chews much softer and unctuous, contrasted by crunchy jalapeño slaw on liberally garlic-buttered sourdough bread (soon to be supplied locally). We dig it with a side of salty tots.
And since the brisket melt sandwich has also been 86’d this night, we order the Nashville Chicken Sammich instead. Mark says he’d added Nashville chicken & waffles to his brunch menu to much acclaim so expanded it into a sandwich and a ramen bowl offering, which I don’t try but he swears by, noting the importance of pickles in it. He aims to be as close to Hattie B’s as he can, recipe wise, but uses deboned thighs as one departure, to make the sandwich easy to eat. He seasons soybean oil with ample chile powder and cayenne for the heat (and recaptures some of that oil to spike the Nashville ramen broth) and tosses the chicken in it after it leaves the fryer. The crispy chicken also joins jalapeño slaw on the same bread, also slathered with a little horseradish mayo and layered with dill pickle wheels. Great sandwich.
We find no faults at Smoke House BBQ & Ramen and leave eager to try the items we haven’t yet. Mark tells me in closing during a follow-up phone chat that once he picked the brewery as his location, he knew he’d need an eclectic menu so as not to bore the regulars. That has sent him exploring further into Southern fare than he originally intended, egged on by the Nashville chicken’s popularity. So there’s more to come, including planned seafood boils on Fridays once he obtains a beefier fryer. Meanwhile, his 15-year-old son Eli assists him on the truck as his sole employee. He’s a self-proclaimed “rock star” who’s beloved by many brewery regulars, Mark relays with a laugh.
I think of Eli working alongside his dad in this kitchen, much as Mark learned alongside his mom — though Mark says his 12-year-old boy has actually taken a little more of a cooking interest at home so far. But still, compared to the somewhat soulless job Mark left to begin working for himself, there’s a lot more building up than tearing down going on here, on the personal level. This investment of time tinkering together in the kitchen is bearing fruit. Plus, from what I’m seeing and tasting so far, there’s nothing in need of fixing here to begin with.