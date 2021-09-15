Year-old SoCo Chicken Food Truck is based out of Cañon City but frequents Florence Brewing Company (where we find them) as well as some Pueblo spots and beyond.
The owners boast 40 years’ combined industry experience and they certainly don’t handle their spotlight protein like rookies. We start with four “chicken claws,” actually fried jalapeños stuffed with
Colby-Jack, bacon and chopped chicken; thanks to seeds left in, they’re quite spicy (ranch dip optional for cooling) and an easy treat for $6 (especially with FBC’s chile wheat).
Six exemplary chicken strips for $9 are big, breaded crisp and juicy inside; we pick a sweet-to-mild-heat house mango habanero dip and SoCo’s “Colorado Fire” which is actually Sweet Baby Ray’s Nashville Hot Sauce, I’m told; it’s a respectable commercial product flavor-wise. Chicken street tacos and the Big Broody Chicken Sandwich are each a fair $10.
The bird’s a little dry on the tacos but a great, zesty chipotle sour cream sauce helps moisten it with fixings (including heat-rich jalapeño bits) on thick flour rounds; my friends say it reminds them of a favorite dish at the California-based chain Baja Fresh.
Another huge strip of delicious, crisp-jacketed fried chicken overhangs the sandwich’s toasted bun and a lively garlic aioli truly sends the flavors. It falls apart as we eat, making for a napkin-slaying meal, but we make sure to pick every last bite off the foam box’s wax paper.