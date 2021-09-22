The inaugural COS SausageFest will take place 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the newly opened Red Leg Brewing Company facility (2323 Garden of the Gods Road, tinyurl.com/21Sfest). It’s co-organized by Solsage Food Truck (solsagefoodtruck.com), which is celebrating its first anniversary. Apparently October is also National Sausage Month.
According to Solsage co-owner Bri Naylor, the event is a “celebratory gathering of master sausage makers from across the state to honor the art of sausage making and the abundance of agricultural splendor in Colorado.” Alongside the bounty of Red Leg beers, expect 10 sausage competitors in addition to Solsage: locals Ranch Foods Direct, Wild Goose Catering and Man Cave Meat Company, plus Denver guests Charcutnuvo, Rome’s and Alpine, and Pueblo’s Bay’s Meat Market, Palmer Lake’s Sara’s Sausage, and Boulder’s Boulder Sausage. The 10 will serve tasters to the public in the competition for the People’s Choice award, alongside live music and food samplings from sausage-friendly vendors like Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, Springside Cheese and some newly opened cottage industry folks you may have seen at area farmers markets: Olde Owl Bread Co., Craft and Crumbles (cookies) and Lynda Sue’s Salsa.
Attendance and food samplings are free, but ticket bundles to cast a vote for your favorite sausages are $10, with 10 percent going to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Naylor says the fest wasn’t designed to be a money-maker for participants, but more of a marketing showcase of independent Colorado companies and small businesses to introduce the public to. “It’s brands that we love, that we wanted to
highlight,” she says.