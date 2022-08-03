I step inside Sonora’s prepared for adventure. I don’t know where to look first. There are a few short aisles of grocery items that contain a glory of hot sauces, dried and canned goods, fresh tortilla chips fried in-house, and enough packaged snack food to distract me for a week. To the left, there’s a refrigerated case with cold goods, lots of Mexican-style cheeses, and some decent-looking produce (limes, avocados, onions, tomatoes and pineapples).
Along the right wall is the meat counter, which gleams with carnivorous and piscatorial delights. (Not kidding about the gleaming; the entire store’s spotless.) The gentlemen in white coats behind the counter let me know they’re available if I have any questions. I make for the back counter adjacent to the butcher cases, where I can order from an extensive menu. So many choices! And one of the wonderful features here is the ability to try any of the marinated meats from the butcher counter in your taco.
I opt for shrimp tacos. Three big, plump, sweet and juicy marinated shrimp nestle in each fresh corn tortilla alongside chopped onion, grilled pineapple, shredded cabbage and carrots, and a wedge of silky smooth avocado. The succulent sweet pineapple perfectly complements the mildly spicy shrimp. I could eat these every day. The flauta plate came next. I expected shredded chicken, but was pleasantly surprised to find long chunks of moist, tender marinated chicken inside a crispy rolled and fried corn tortilla. The three filled tortillas are covered with chopped lettuce and tomatoes, crumbled white cheese, and a healthy drizzle of crema. Mild refried beans, with just a sprinkle of shredded cheddar, and red rice completed the plate. But the star of this particular lunchtime show?
The Coqueta loaded torta. This sandwich completely fills the paper-lined plastic basket it comes in. The giant toasted bun, with crisped edges, holds gloriously grilled and charred asada (beef steak) as well as adovada (pork marinated in a red sauce, with notes of vinegar, before grilling). Also along for the ride: crispy/chewy griddled cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and mayo. Don’t expect to finish this sandwich in one sitting, or without several napkins. It fed me and a friend, with enough left over for yet another delicious meal.
A few tables provide seating for dine-in customers, and Sonora’s does a brisk to-go business. A tidy little condiment nook holds four salsas, dried oregano, fresh cilantro, chopped onions and my favorite: tangy pickled jalapenos and carrots. During my visit, every employee greeted me with a smile and a friendly comment. Outstanding service and delicious food equals my kind of adventure.