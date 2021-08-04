Shawn Saunders has been baking for 25 years, launching Sourdough Boulangerie seven years ago and adding a variety of breads and pastries as the business has grown.
Last year, he started Sourdough Pizza Saturdays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; take-and-bake or pick up hot; $14/12-inch, $26/14-inch) where you build your own pies with unlimited and more-unusual toppings. Though he buys a lot of San Luis Valley-grown flours, his Colorado-grown wheat flour for the pizzas (cut with high-gluten flour) comes via Platteville’s Bay State Milling. He sourdough ferments it for a full week: “It’s really broken down,” he says, “as fermented as you can get without it becoming starter again.”
That makes for a sensational crust, jaw-workout-chewy, and as sour as his extra sourdough loaves at the clean, oven-blistered edges. I create a large, half-pesto, half-tomato sauce pie, spiking the thick provolone and mozzarella cheese layer with salty cotija too, adding roasted garlic, asparagus, fennel, Pueblo chiles, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and spicy, thin-shaved capicola and salami. It’s super fresh, with pervasive sourdough essence and a nice sweet-heat, acidic-vegetal-herbaceous balance.
For later, I can’t resist a pillow-soft blueberry-lemon-honey loaf (1.5 lb./$8), its sourness enhanced by the citrus’ vitamin C, Shawn explains. The blueberry’s quiet but colors the crumb, while lemon essence leads and faint honey lingers. For real sweetness, grab a $5 Vegan Magic Bar, a hugely coconutty chocolate chip treat built on whole wheat and sourdough starter; it smells like walking into a panadería, thanks to cinnamon and pecan aromas.