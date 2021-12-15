Special Grounds turns 16 years old this month, the name originally chosen by owner Jade Wilson, who has special needs and decided to name her faith-based shop accordingly. When I meet her on my stop-in, she tells me she’s poised to sell the business Jan. 1, 2022. I later talk to manager and incoming owner Hannah Burkett, who’s worked here the last year and a half. She was in nursing school and realized she didn’t want to go into the profession, so after much prayer, she says, she had a vision of owning the shop and made an offer on it.
Burkett says not to expect any menu changes, though she intends to update the decor, including adding features to an attached outdoor patio/lawn area. My colleague and I sit at one of the current patio tables and drink a couple of mochas: hers the chocolaty standard bearer and mine named the Campfire Mocha due to the hit of marshmallow syrup, which sweetens it even more but mixes in well for a rich but not cloying sip. That’s because there’s proper balance with the espresso element, the high-quality blended Guatemalan Red Stallion label from Black Forest’s Golden Pine Coffee Roasters (the roasting arm of R&R Coffee Café). Burkett says she also uses Purple Mountain-roasted beans — the brand attached to The Perk Downtown.
R&R also provides Special Grounds’ breakfast burritos, and they’re simple and serviceable at $5.50. A thick flour tortilla encases a hearty mix of black beans, eggs, red bell peppers, cheddar, potatoes and vegetarian green chile in the vegetarian option. We also try a gluten-free Scotcharoo bar from Monument’s Taste of Life Natural Market. Sweetened with sugar and corn syrup, it mixes crushed Rice Chex with peanut butter, and chocolate and butterscotch chips. You won’t know it’s GF and it’s natural friends with any coffee.