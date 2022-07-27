Haru means “spring” in Japanese and “one day” in Korean, while sushiya refers to a sushi shop — the ultimate goal of chef Suk Kim and his wife Jamie. They want to grow from their current three days a week of food cart service (Thursdays-Saturdays) into a brick-and-mortar in the Falcon/Peyton area, where they have mostly served since they opened five months ago. Chef Kim currently works a couple days a week at Sushi O Sushi, and cites prior work across town, from Kura to Sushi Ato to one of the AI locations.
With his own venture, he’s started with a modest menu of poke and ramen bowls (three choices each) plus a few appetizers and a weekly special. Jamie explains to us that they’re testing their market as they go, and have started with somewhat basic (almost bland) bases, to which guests who want more zing can add house sauces to spice them up. She says partly that’s to be authentic to simple traditional Japanese recipes. But they’re gleaning feedback, particularly on the specials, the most popular of which will likely join future menu renditions. We’re fortunate to catch a wagyu beef rice bowl special plated with mixed greens, shredded purple cabbage and thin cucumber and radish wheels. She wouldn’t reveal their recipe prep to us, but texturally I think of bulgogi, with a little pop of sweetness, but it’s not citrus marinated. Whatever does tenderize it does a fabulous job, as the meat’s divinely unctuous.
The oil that settles on the bottom into the rice makes for a fantastic finish, super satisfying — it’s our favorite dish of the day. We also nab a salmon and tuna poke bowl and the tonkotsu ramen. Though the ramen’s chashu strips delight with a soft chew and big pork belly flavor next to a rich soft-boiled egg, and spinach and bean sprouts add welcome freshness, the broth’s particularly mild and neutral, lacking umami and leaving a stark noodle taste to bites. We’re kinda bored until we add a ramekin of Thai chile-garlic oil Jamie hands us, which brings the bowl to life; it’s a must-add.
For the poke bowl she gives us another ramekin, this one filled with a very bright, house-made spicy mayo. (More sauces are coming soon.) We mix it in with a bounty of fixings in addition to the fresh cubed fish bites: edamame, slaw, mango, cucumber, radish, cabbage, avocado, seaweed salad, and fried crunchy bits that taste like crumbed Bugles. All that’s over crisp spring mix and rice, garnished with sesame seeds. The creamy mayo accentuates the natural fish flavors beautifully while the mango lends a sweet burst and all the veggies keep it cool and light.