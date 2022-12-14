Editor’s note: Check out csindy.com for fresh food and drink stories over the next few weeks, while we prepare for the launch of our new Sixty35 magazine on Jan. 11.
Not far from the maddening traffic of Powers Boulevard, tucked between a Parry’s Pizzeria and a Cheba Hut, some friends and I find an oasis of friendly servers and a menu full of big, amazing flavors. It’s like a holiday miracle with a side of rice.
I’m not generally a crab cheese wonton fan. Right? How many have you had that are just meh? Not these. These golden crispy bundles carry a seasoned cream cheese and taste of green onion and real crab. Ten out of 10, would eat again. Not so much the vegetarian spring rolls, though. The proportions of fried tofu sticks, rice noodles and lettuce work, but absent is the zing of fresh herbs that usually makes this dish sing. The stir-fried noodles with chicken meets all expectations, with tons of fresh broccoli, mushrooms, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrots, green onions and baby corn. The tender chicken comes lightly seasoned, and the sauce ties these elements together with the skinny egg noodles, warm with garlic and ginger, but not spicy.
Veering totally off our normal track yet again, our group decides to order shrimp balls. Because we all have the sense of humor of a 10-year-old boy. None of us know what to expect. The balls are perfectly round, lightly golden and “bouncy” (the only adjective I can think of that comes close to describing the texture). As an Italian meatball is to a steak, so are shrimp balls to actual shrimp. Straight up shrimp flavor dominates, but the texture of ground shrimp is surprisingly chewy but not tough.
The lemongrass tofu rice noodle bowl slaps. It slaps hard. The tofu tastes spicy and redolent of black pepper, holding a crispy exterior and creamy interior. Surrounding the tofu: a load of sautéed onions, carrots and green onions, plus thick strands of piquant, sweet and tangy pickled carrots and daikon and hefty slices of fresh cucumber. This all rests on top of a bed of chewy rice noodles, and underneath a heavy dusting of crushed peanuts.
If you’re familiar with Vietnamese food, you know that the rice plate has several elements in common with the noodle bowls, although the elements are spread like a visual feast over the platter. The combination rice plate has the pickled vegetables plus the thick slices of fresh cucumber and tomato. Center stage are thin, quick-grilled strips of garlicky marinated pork, beef and chicken, rounded out with a couple of grilled shrimp and a sliced, crunchy Vietnamese egg roll. Instead of rice noodles, there’s a tidy, squat tower of rice wearing a perfectly over-easy egg like a hat. This is comfort food at its finest. Inspired to try another new dish, I sample Shaking Beef. The name comes from the need to keep the hot wok moving quickly as the chef adds the marinated beef, to cook all the chunks evenly. A slightly sweet and garlicky glaze coats meltingly tender beef along with crunchy triangles of white onion. Here, the dish is served with red rice (flavored with garlic, soy and tomato paste) and a refreshing side salad that goes heavy on the onions.
Last but not least, the pho. (Incidentally, it rhymes with “uh,” not with “oh.”) The dish is built by layering cooked rice noodles in the bottom of the bowl, and topping them with paper-thin slices of raw beef. The beef gets cooked when the hot broth is ladled over the top. The broth here, while lip-smacking, focuses more on the aromatics than the meat. I enjoy being able to taste the ginger, star anise and cinnamon flavoring the broth and accenting the beef.
One of the best parts of eating pho is customizing the soup to your liking. Every bowl arrives with a platter of fresh bean sprouts, wedges of lime, sliced raw jalapeño, and sprigs of fresh basil and cilantro. On the table you will have an array of sauces — hoisin, sriracha, fish and soy — to add a little heat or a little sweet, whatever you desire. Quick note about the online menu: It’s not complete. The vegetarian menu isn’t included, nor are several other dishes that you’ll find when you peruse the menu in person. The shop also offers a huge variety of boba teas and milk teas (including something called cake milk tea) that are bright and fruity and bound to appeal to those who enjoy such things.
For my part, next time I’m hungry on Powers, I know some beautifully made Vietnamese dishes I’d happily revisit. Then again, Pho Express pulled me out of my routine, so I’d also be up for trying more new-to-me dishes confidently.