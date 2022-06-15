Six-year-old Story Coffee Company recently announced a second location, to open tentatively sometime in July at 2752 W. Colorado Ave., in the former military surplus store.
Carrying on the minimalist style it introduced with its Acacia Park-located tiny house, the new location will only occupy a little over 400 square feet of the 12,000-square-foot building, which will also be home to Echo Architecture’s new office (they bought the building), an art gallery and a future restaurant concept, details TBD.
Story owner Don Niemyer says that even though this is triple the size of the tiny house, it’s still much smaller than most coffee shops: “It gets back to our philosophy... the world has gotten to where people think they need more space for everything, from cars to houses, and yeah, coffee shops — you do not,” he says, adding “we do great work in a small space... we produce a higher standard of excellence with fewer variables, like less employees to manage.”
Niemyer says he wasn’t seeking a second location, and had turned down other offers in the past, but kept an open mind should the right thing come along. Echo’s owner Ryan Lloyd and his wife Valerie are good friends of the Niemyers, and when they told him about their project, he wanted in: “They have great vision, they’re community-based.” Ironically, Echo won’t design Story’s new space; Robin Pasley, who did the tiny house, will, for continuity, says Niemyer.