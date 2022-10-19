Story Coffee, despite being a mobile tiny house, has made a home at 120 E. Bijou St., in Acacia Park, for the past six years. They’re one of the reliable (consistent, excellent) craft coffee options Downtown, and they just recently expanded into Old Colorado City with another small space: just 400 square feet of a larger 12,000 square-foot building that’s also home to art spaces and Echo Architecture’s new hub. Story’s new warm-toned spot is beautifully appointed with custom wood walls and installations etched with their logos and slogans. It’s a level of chic we’ve come to expect from our finest craft coffee houses, and service instruments follow suit, with coffees presented on wood boards with side handles for carrying both a drink and sweet treat.
We catch Free Capp Friday (wherein you get a free cappuccino with any $3-or-more purchase) and relish in that complimentary cup alongside a sea salt caramel latte and golden milk latte. I’m no stranger to any of these drinks. The capp and latte are based out of Story’s Walden blend, a mix of Colombian and Ethiopian beans with both chocolate and citrus notes that’s always the house espresso. Those flavors are of course cleaner in the capp, and fused into the sweetness of the latte’s salted caramel syrup — though I order it half sweet, which I find perfect. The warming golden milk (not a coffee drink) holds a deep yellow hue from its turmeric and a nice finishing spice bite from ginger and black pepper. Notably, these are well-priced (at $4.59 and $4.13, respectively) compared to today’s marketplace.
For accompanying bites, we nab a coffee cake muffin and a toasted coconut and cinnamon oatmeal cup. Typically, pastries are provided by Snowberry Bakehouse, but with their baker out of town this week, the staff’s transparent that the muffin’s a temporary substitute from Costco — hey, it’s not bad at all FWIW. The oatmeal comes via California-based Mylk Labs and is sweetened with coconut sugar for only 5 grams per container, so it’s pleasantly not oversweet, with nice, natural flavors.