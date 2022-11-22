Instagram won't know what hit it.
Studio 32 Discothèque is indeed that stylin'.
No ... lavish. Er, um ... posh. I dunno, they all work. You've just gotta see it. And you can, starting December 1.
That's Studio 32's soft opening date at 32 S. Tejon St., the former location of Epiphany, and Thirsty Parrot and 32 Bleu long before that. But trust me when I say you've never seen the space like this.
Check out teaser images in this slideshow below, and give grace to the fact that there's still construction equipment strewn about as the crew races to hit the opening date; when I visit the back bar's not yet installed, so alcohol inventory's stacked all over — which actually makes for some pretty scenery under a giant disco ball and lavish chandeliers:
Ok, next natural question: Who's responsible for this opulent outing?
That would be Marie Richard (who goes by "Miss Marie"). She was the visionary behind Eden Nightclub (if you were here back in the day to remember that downtown lounge) and Copperhead Road's early days; she's a freelance design consultant who says her passion is "music, people and pretty spaces."
Though she's been out of the scene in recent years, she tells me she's kept her eye out for a new opportunity in the Springs, that something else "was always part of the plan."
Enter Studio 32 Discothèque, an obvious homage to Manhattan's iconic Studio 54. "This is a throwback to the vintage days," says Richard. "A place to see and be seen."
Oh, and dance. Definitely dance. There's an upgraded sound system that I get a demonstration of, and I can faithfully report that it THUMPS. (At least to Blondie.)
Ok, but what else do you do in the space? Have drinks, duh.
The concept is "high-end hospitality" primarily built around 10 "suites" throughout the space where groups of patrons will receive bottle service of premium spirits via a personal concierge.
Yes, you can still enjoy Studio 32 as an individual via service at the main bar, where there's a limited 14 bar stools and eight seats around what would be called a community table elsewhere (but this one's so ornate that doesn't quite suit it). The space will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (and available for private event bookings on the other days of the week), and a cover charge (tentatively $10; starting at 9 p.m.) will gain a person entry into the Discothèque.
But if you do care to gather a group, make a reservation, dress to impress and party in a suite, you'll be handing over $250 per person (plus gratuity) for an all-inclusive experience that includes welcome Champagne, charcuterie boards (via Amazing Graze Charcuterie), and constant service from your own dedicated concierge who'll facilitate whatever you wish to drink — no limit, but be responsible, they won't over-serve you, insists Richard.
That means bottled beer, wine, seltzers, Champagnes (some displayed on ice in a clawfoot bathtub) and/or cocktails from top-shelf spirits, some poured from real Bohemian crystal (seriously, I checked the stickers). Whatever you wish to sip on throughout the night, ask and it shall be yours.
Richards says Studio 32 is ideal for bachelorette parties and the like, "whatever you want to celebrate."
But back to the decor: Touches like the Versace wallpaper are an ode to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Shiny chandeliers are everywhere, and so too are creatively placed mirrors. Couches and buffet tables are all accented with wavy golden gilding so you'll certainly feel fancy.
Hell, there's golden swan fixtures on the bathroom sinks, plus a wide vanity in the women's room stocked with everything from perfume and makeup products to mints and whatever else a lady might need. (I got a tour, which will be my last look in there ... but the image of the pink flamingo wallpaper in the above slideshow also gives an impression of the ladies room.)
Oh yeah, I didn't even mention that there's a bed on what used to be the raised performance stage; it'll be decoratively set with fine fabrics and pillows so guests (in the two adjacent suites) can light up Instagram with wild photos of revelry.
"Jumping on the bed is encouraged," says Richard.
I think she's kidding. But I'm not sure. When I look around Studio 32, pretty wowed by it all, I think anything's possible.