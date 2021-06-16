Dine&Dash1-3.jpg
Griffin Swartzell

Sometimes, all there is to hold onto is a quick, tasty hot dog: no BS, no craft aspirations, nothing fancy whatsoever. That is what Stump Dog does, and for only a few bucks, the modicum of sanity that a fine-ground, cured, smoked, all-beef sausage offers can make its soothing presence felt.

We start with the signature Stump Dog, which comes topped with pulled pork and pickled jalapeño slices. Crucially, Stump Dog serves quality hot dogs that bring a nice smokiness to each bite and have enough salt in them to make up for, say, some under-salted pulled pork that only really adds sweetness and more meat to the affair.

Worth noting, it’s available with coleslaw instead of jalapeños for those unfond of pickled peppers. Said slaw rates a little wimpy in texture but nicely sweet, creamy and refreshing atop the Carolina dog, which sees that same smoky sausage buried under a ground beef chili that has a touch of cinnamon to it, as well as cumin and chile powder. Tangy mustard finishes a sound topping combo for a good dog.

Griffin Swartzell is a food reviewer and contributor for the Colorado Springs Indy. This Colorado Springs native joined as an intern in early 2014, freelancing until they joined the staff full-time in late 2015.