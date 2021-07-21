It’s been a few years since we’d daytripped to Westcliffe, and we immediately notice a new-to-us spot on Main Street: the spacious and stylish Sugarlump coffee, sandwich, ice cream and mini retail shop.
It’s in a historic space that’s housed coffee shops prior, dating further back to a grocery store in the 1950s (hence a very cool, vintage mountainscape mural above the ordering counter and copper-colored tin-tile ceiling). A staffer tells me they opened in February 2020, just ahead of the pandemic shutdown, jumping to curbside service right out of the gate.
Despite that rough start, they appear to be on a solid footing today, as it’s steady busy when we drop in for some java and the good cold creamy stuff. Paying homage to the town’s rare International Dark Sky Place designation (for stellar star watching), our Dark Skies Mocha gets a little caramel addition to the regular dark chocolate ingredient, and we sub in creamier (and healthier FWIW) macadamia milk that doesn’t so much give flavor as texture, while a robust dark-roast bean blend out of Denver absorbs the sweetness well for balance.
We pair an affogato with the drink for more of that deep espresso poured over our selection (from two dozen flavors via C. Springs’ Anne & Mann’s) of coffee ice cream flecked with crunchy cappuccino candy bits. So yeah: coffee on coffee on coffee. Can that possibly fail? The answer here is “no.”