Stepping into Summerland Gardens feels like an instant serotonin boost. The sound of fountains spouting water and the vibrant colors of my dream garden make me quickly forget whatever else is going on with the day. As I stroll through the shelves of greenery, I’m immersed in an array of leafy plants and succulents, in addition to quirky selection of products including seasonal home and garden decor, furniture and pots of every size and design.
Somewhere toward the back of the shop I spy a furry face peering at us through the leaves. As a cat lover, I’m excited to spot one of the three shop cats. This one is Cleo, who’s a bit skittish, so I try not to take it personally when she runs and hides under another plant. Somewhere between the ferns and felines I remembered “Oh, I’m here to get coffee.”
The espresso bar menu near the register has a drink named for each kitty. I order an espresso shot and two lattes: The Cleo, an Earl Grey latte; and The “Bob” Marley, a vanilla latte with a 5 mg CBD boost, whipped cream and sprinkles. Considering this is a plant store first, I’m impressed with the effort put forth by the coffee bar. Nice touches like local Colorado Coffee Merchants beans, Boulder-based Weller CBD add-ons (made to be a quick-dissolving drink powder), a non-dairy almond milk option and homemade whipped cream all contribute to the experience.
Before leaving, I spot another cat cozily lounging on the register. Marley’s down for photo ops, but a staff member warns me he might snag some whipped cream from my cup if I don’t pay attention. Overall what stands out the most is the store’s welcoming and cozy ambience. The staff know their plants and make a decent latte. Is it a bougie craft coffee shop? Not so much — but that’s not what Summerland Gardens is trying to be. In this location for the past three years of its decade-plus in business, it’s a lovely place where you can lose yourself shopping for a plant or 10 while sipping a well-made drink.