The Brunch Bunny cocktail: mezcal, fresh carrot juice, lemon, agave, dill. 

Mood Tapas Bar just restarted its brunch program a few weeks ago (Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) after a year-long hiatus.  

Chef Noah Siebenaller has created an entirely new, pretty swank brunch menu that spans everything from raw oysters and lobster rolls to shrimp and grits, a breakfast burger and ridiculously lavish bourbon bread pudding French toast. 

The chef, during a private tasting he's invited me to, says he wanted to play off of Mood's larger tapas concept with portions that are slightly larger and aimed at sharing. So instead of just ordering a single plate per person, a couple may wish to add a third or fourth item to build a rounded meal meant for lingering over a new list of light morning cocktails, or mimosas. 

There's live DJ music near the front patio entrance during brunch, and adjacent District Elleven cocktail lounge opens an hour early (at 3 p.m.) on Sundays, when they also host swing and salsa dance lessons. 

Below, you'll find photos of items from our tasting, with descriptions in the captions. Generally, we found the whole menu tightly and beautifully composed, with big, balanced international flavors and plenty of wow moments. Siebenaller hasn't skimped — sourcing high-quality products, some local — and continues to impress us with his sauces in particular. For example, a tomato gravy on the chicken and grits plate that is simply divine, and a spicy arrabbiata sauce that helps compose the North African shakshuka plate — a powerhouse of piquant flavor.  

7X wagyu Denver steak and eggs with breakfast potatoes and dijon hollandaise. 
Sourdough Boulangerie bread pudding French toast with bourbon caramel, bourbon syrup and mixed berry compote.
Lobster (claw and knuckle) cakes dressed in pimiento aioli, with avocado sourdough toast topped in kale, arugula and Swiss chard tossed in garlic vinaigrette, plus Spanish sun dried tomatoes, pickled red onions and peppadews. 
The Cubano Benedict: house-cured and -roasted Snake River Farms pork belly, River Bear ham, gruyere, egg, arugula, sous vide dijon hollandaise on a Harvest Moon potato roll. 
North African shakshuka: eggs poached in spicy arrabbiata sauce (with espelette peppers and smoked paprika), with feta and pickled Fresno peppers served with sourdough toast. 
Chicken and grits with (sensational) roasted tomato gravy and fennel pollen. 
The Lavender Nieve cocktail: dry gin, lavender and coconut syrups, lemon juice, egg white and lavender flowers. 

Food & Drink Editor

Matthew Schniper is the Food and Drink Editor at the Colorado Springs Indy. He began freelancing with the Indy in mid-2004 and joined full-time in early 2006, contributing arts, food, environmental and feature writing.