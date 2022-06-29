The name is somewhat matter of fact: Sushi Spot. Yes — indeed it is a sushi spot, in the former Sushi Ring II location. However it’s no longer an all-you-can-eat place like its predecessor, which sold from its original owners (Elvis and Paul) to new owners who nixed the all-you-can-eat model and apparently lost their base, eventually going under, an employee here tells me.
It’s been Sushi Spot now for about two years, and a significant renovation about seven months ago tore out the horseshoe sushi counter in favor of more tables. The place is jammin’ on a Friday night, with a 20-minute wait, and I’m told that’s not unusual.
We pass the time with a bottle of Kizakura-brand coconut nigori, a milky, cloudy “fusion” sake with a bit too much artificial flavor for my taste, smelling too much like suntan lotion or the cloying cocktail mixers, overly sweet, but still enjoyable enough, especially once tempered by some salty food.
Enter a delightful nigiri special of lightly torch-seared apple-garlic salmon belly, the fatty fish strips soaked in mirin with Fuji apples, for sweet pop, garnished with contrasting pickled white onion slices. Next, another special: slices of monkfish liver (ankimo), even more fatty, like fish pâté (also called the “foie gras of the sea”), rich and topped in wasabi tobiko (flying fish roe) and green onion threads for sharp saltiness to offset the pungency. Then: a couple beautifully presented specialty rolls, the Lemon Green and basil-salmon. The first doesn’t quite deliver the basil punch we’re expecting with its mild, topping basil sauce, but still, it eats just fine with jalapeño heat tamed by cream cheese, salmon inside and out to justify the $14.95, and some crunch from a quick frying of the core roll.
The second is much more light and interesting with snappy asparagus, burdock root and cucumber wrapped with fatty avocado in place of fish and then finalized with meticulously thin-cut lemon slivers for finishing, acidic citrus punch. Lastly: a fairly simple (nothing wrong with that) poke bowl of bright pink tuna cubes, a fan of perfectly ripe avocado cuts, cucumber shavings, fishy seaweed and some lemon-parsley garnish over rice flavored by sesame and soy with furikake (flaky seaweed and seasoning mix for umami) and masago (fish eggs). Mix bites as you wish and add more soy tableside as needed.