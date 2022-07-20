I still get excited about cookies. Straight from the oven is best, but I’m not turning on the oven in my old (no A/C) house in the middle of summer. Good thing Sweet Addict Bakery has me covered. Located in the warren of shops on the northeast corner of Powers and Stetson Hills boulevards, the shop’s cool, bright interior immediately welcomes me in. A divine scent fills my nostrils, and I know decision-making will be tough.
First, a lemon bar, carrying a lovely kiss of lemon rather than a pucker punch. I prefer a stronger lemon flavor, but it’s still a lovely bite. A word about the cookies: They have actual flavor. If you like cookies that taste of nothing but sugar, these aren’t for you. Out of all the cute decorated sugar cookies, I pick two that look like an adorable pair of flip-flops. The buttery cookie has a nice crumb, with just enough royal icing to make it fun to bite into, like a crisp little shell. The big Oreo-stuffed cookies also reveal a lovely old-fashioned flavor. The dough, which reminded me a bit of Snickerdoodle dough, is wrapped around actual Oreos, then rolled in more crumbled Oreos before baking. This gigantic cookie delights, both visually and on the tongue. The Banana Crème Pie Cookie in one word: WOW! Softer than the Oreo-stuffed cookie, a light essence of banana infuses the dough in just the right amount. Plus, there’s actual vanilla wafer cookies inside, and one on the top in a dab of frosting. I could eat these cookies all day long.
The shop often makes macarons, although they aren’t available daily. And a variety of homemade caramels sit in little metal buckets on the counter. The salted caramel has a crumbly, fudgy texture and too much salt. The whiskey flavor chews grainy, although delicious, and the vanilla bourbon holds perfect texture and depth of flavor. Sweet Addict also carries goods from other local producers: Lynda Sue’s salsas and Sourdough Boulangerie bread loaves. The shop’s front holds a lot of gift items, mostly made in Colorado, nicely curated to reflect our state spirit. The big, open kitchen in the back also houses a wide variety of cooking classes for kids and adults. And if you don’t want to drive out east, visit Sweet Addict’s booth at the Old Colorado City farmers market on Saturdays. Your sweet tooth will thank you.