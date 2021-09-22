Switchback Coffee Roasters’ owner Brandon DelGrosso launched Lakeside Dawgs a couple months ago in the YMCA swim pavilion at city-run Memorial Park’s Prospect Lake, just a half-mile from Switchback’s Hillside Hub location.
“I love being part of community spaces,” he says, adding he’s engaged a lot with the nearby neighborhoods. That’s made him sensitive to offering a variety of price points, from a basic $2.50 Kids Dawg to $6.75 Charcutnuvo brats and franks made in Denver without antibiotics, hormones, nitrates, etc. “I wanted it to be a fun, high-end hot dog stand, with high-quality sausages, and really good soft serve — what you’d expect in a park, approachable for anybody.”
That soft serve ($1.50-$3; vanilla, chocolate or swirl) is Boulder Ice Cream label, with minimal ingredients sans additives. Switchback batch drip and iced coffee’s also on rotation, and Lakeside’s anticipating a license to serve local canned beers in a couple months.
While in, I nab the German Dawg and Chicago Dawg with a bag of zesty Boulder jalapeño-cheddar chips. The German is a German-style beer brat bursting with juicy flavor, on a basic bun topped with organic sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.
Also true to style, the Chicago tops a large grass-fed and -finished beef hot dog with pickle spear, sport peppers (a Windy City favorite), tomato slices, sweet relish and chopped sharp white onions under a prolific mustard drizzle on a poppy seed bun. It’s a napkin slayer with lots of fresh crunch and acidity to cut the meatiness. Great dogs, with a beautiful view out over the water; aiming to be open daily, year-round.