T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila opened their second location at the end of last year in the shuttered Provecho space on Centennial Boulevard. Choice Restaurant Concepts’ self-proclaimed “hip, urban taco haven” offers the same menu as the Downtown location. Before moving back to the Springs last year, I spent six years in Denver, where hip taco joints abound and buzz during happy hours. A few friends and I swing by to assess whether or not T-Byrd’s patio, with stunning views of Pikes Peak, will become our post-work spot as days grow warmer. But while it’s cold, we take in the view from inside with a round of margaritas, pork carnitas wontons and chips with salsa and guac — all offerings on the happy hour menu, so that will save you a few bucks every weekday from 3-6 p.m.
The house margarita on the rocks (available frozen) errs on the sweet side and drinks watery after a few minutes of ice melt. Later, we try the signature Fire & Ice Margarita made with house infused tequila whose name proves literal when it arrives on fire. A flaming sugar cube blazes atop a frozen margarita infused with cucumber and jalapeño. This sips more balanced than the house margarita and the aesthetics and interesting flavor are on par with what I’d expect from the hip tequila bar. The chips come out hot with two salsa options: roja and verde. Though I think both could use more spice, the fresh chips have us scraping the bowl. The wontons bear influence from fellow Choice restaurant Mood Tapas. The Asian-Mexican fusion bites crunch on the outside with cheesy filling inside. But said filling is scant; I can’t discern any carnitas flavor. We defer to the accompanying sauce trio. A Thai chile option brings the fusion experience full circle, but emphasizes sweet over heat. I prefer slathering them with our order of creamy guac, chunky with fresh jalapeño and red onion.
We realize we’re still inside the happy hour window, which saves us $1 per taco, so we order a couple. I go for the Nada Carnitas made with lion’s mane mushrooms. They shred and char like the classic street taco filling and chew earthy and juicy while crunch from pickled red onions creates a satisfyingly simple vegan option.
To get a taste for the non-vegan carnitas, I try the Pineapple Express. True to its name, this taco makes for a stoner’s ideal snack, with carnitas and refreshing pineapple stuffed inside a puffy fried flour tortilla. I do wish the pork carnitas had the same burnt crisp as their vegan counterpart; the chewy tortilla saves the texture as the filling eats sweet and mushy. Overall, T-Byrd’s food rates just fine compared to Denver, not superlative. Aside from the disappointing house marg, the happy hour deals and ambiance deliver, but the Latina in me craves a little more spice and flavor from an “urban” taco joint.