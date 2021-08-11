Consider this an oversized update on Choice Restaurant Concepts, in brief: Former Beasts and Brews chef Noah Siebenaller is now the corporate executive chef for the company.
He has already fully overhauled the menu at Mood Tapas Bar and continues to make additions to the fare at attached district elleven, which is now up to more than 150 fine whiskeys says co-owner Crystal Byrd, noting a refreshed cocktail menu coming soon, as well as Sunday comedy nights.
Meanwhile, Bird Tree Cafe will soon get a refresh into “more of a café/bar than coffee bar” says Siebenaller. And T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila has announced a second location at 3240 Centennial Blvd. (the former Provecho, shuttered during the pandemic). That should open around November, as soon as the liquor license activates, and the menu will be the same as Downtown’s.
Siebenaller has made tweaks for the better, including more local sourcing (without raising prices), such as Fowler’s Centennial Cuts sustainably raised beef products and Sawatch Artisan Foods dairy products (I’ll be reporting on them separately soon).
Also waiting on a liquor license to open is The Dirty Byrd, next door to T-Byrd’s in the former Hunan Springs space. Crystal says they’re hoping for a mid-September opening and that the new spot will focus on wings and whiskey, including other spirits and beers and a whiskey slushy.
The menu will consist of sandwiches, salads, wraps, vegan cauliflower wings, and signature boneless chicken tenders and eight different wing variations in various size options.