This little shopping center located where Boulder Street crosses Platte Avenue on the east side of Knob Hill feels like a snapshot of Colorado Springs from decades long past. Maybe the ’70s? It’s hard to say.
But this no-frills Mexican restaurant makes us glad we don’t need to travel through time for a good meal. Tacos El Amigo’s breakfast burritos run five bucks a pop, and they’re huge, filling, non-greasy and pretty damn delicious. We get an al pastor breakfast burrito, which comes packed with griddled fry-cut potatoes, lots of egg and flavorful marinated pork.
We’d love a little crunch on the potatoes for texture, but that’s hair-splitting. A sound salsa verde doesn’t pair super well, but the burrito’s moist enough it doesn’t need it. Yeah, we can’t complain. And while my husband notes that the bolillo roll that forms the foundation of our barbacoa torta has gotten soggy on the bottom over the course of our drive home — El Amigo has seating, but we went to-go — it’s no big deal.
The onions carry a meaningful amount of browning, which goes great with tender, flavorful shredded beef. Guacamole holds a mild heat, and those who want to turn it up can take a bite out of the included roasted jalapeño. It’s all killer, no filler here.