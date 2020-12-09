Six-month-old Tango Springs comes via Buenos Aires native Christian Borghini, who says he’s worked several front- and back-of-the-house industry positions over a few stints totaling about a decade. (He’s spent as much time in construction, which pays better, he jokes.) Tango Springs only serves pizzas and empanadas, both commonly found at Argentinian pizzerias; the country’s other claim to fame being parrillas (steakhouses).
I focus on the empanadas ($3.25 each or three for $9; thin, with lovely, soft, chewy dough): beef, spinach and corn flavors. The latter is more Northern style, where Tucumán Indigenous peoples live; Borghini says many Argentinians believe they make the best empanadas. He shaves his corn fresh off the cob, adding bell peppers, onions and a nutmeg-forward bechamel sauce that adds heartiness. He wilts no small amount of fresh spinach with onions and Parmesan for another creamy delight in that dough purse.
And he leaves out the raisins, olives, rice or potatoes often found in beef empanadas in favor of a more simple bell pepper, onion and garlic blend with taco-seasoning-like spices, all bound by some egg. Back home, empanadas are served sans sauce, but here, his Colombian wife contributed the idea for a dip: a tangy Kermit-green relish made with cilantro, jalapeño and a touch of habanero bound by mayo and oil. It beautifully complements all the flavors of these outstanding treats.