TAPAteria’s first Paella on the Patio for the 2022 season — its 12th — kicked off April 24. Six more paella proceedings are scheduled this year, monthly. The next two are May 15 (classic “mista” preparation) and June 26 (La Tomatina style). Tickets, by reservation, for three seatings each date, are $39/person which includes one sangria, house wine or beer. The April night we attend, with proprietor/chef Jay Gust on hand to touch tables, the presentation is Basque style. That amounts to toppings of braised chicken, shrimp, clams, baked scarlet snapper, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and lemon oil-flavored peas. TAPAteria’s cooks season the underlying arborio rice with garlic butter, yellow onions, rendered Serrano ham fat and chicken-saffron broth with ample smoked Spanish sweet paprika. For all that, yes, it’s epic delicious.
For drinks, we go with a bangin’ blood orange sangria to start, and buy one additional glass of recommended rosé to pair with the paella after it arrives. While the staff sends out small B&B plates of lightly dressed mesclun with hard boiled egg segments, for an amuse-bouche of sorts, I leave my table to observe the final garnishing of the oversize paella pan (think: metal saucer sled you’d ride down a hill of fresh snow). It’s gorgeous, commanding in proportion and colorful with bright red and green strips of the veggies laid out in rows alongside the shellfish and chicken. (The snapper’s added after plating, so it’s not present in the pan.) The team serves the dish on long thin plates that hold a quite satiating quantity of paella; though if you’re still hungry, seconds may be requested.
Though the sangria has made for a nice, light, refreshing and fruity start, I’m glad we move to the rosé for the main affair, as its fruit undertones are more mild, and the wine’s dryness and acidity slice through the paella’s richness. On its finish, it seems to grab hold of and heighten the saffron and paprika flavors in particular, turning up the volume on the plate. I sit chatting with Gust after meal’s end, while other tables around us order add-on desserts and drinks. After we banter about the industry for a while, he mentions how good leftover paella tastes with a fried egg over it for breakfast. I must try it, so ask him to pack me a small to-go box. in the morning, I warm the paella and make a sunny side up egg. I plate, pop the yolk and dig in, enjoying my meal just as much as the night prior, appreciating not just the egg addition but the further flavor infusion of all the paella ingredients resting together overnight.