What was the public defender’s office for many years has become the Springs’ latest food hall. More of those are on the way and even Pueblo’s getting in the game next summer. Denver, of course, leads the charge. Tejon Eatery calls itself just an eatery in its branding, though even the Downtown Partnership has referred to it as what you will too: a food hall.
In fairness, and in reality, Tejon Eatery is different from places like The Source, Stanley Marketplace, Avanti F&B and even our already-evolving COATI (where I spied commercial breakfast cereals on a menu recently... huh?).
For starters, nobody else has a badass vintage motorcycle museum inside their food hall. The nonprofit Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum truly is a gem and even non-motorheads should appreciate 100-plus-year-old bikes, WWII-era cycles and so many other sexy, shiny machines located on Tejon Eatery’s second floor. That’s adjacent to a vintage, soda-fountain-like ice cream shop that’s all nostalgia and nothing actually made in-house; just the good cold stuff off food-service trucks. Simple, classic, not craft.
And that’s actually Tejon Eatery’s most distinguishing characteristic: It’s not a rowdy band of upstart culinarians in search of incubation and hopeful brick-and-mortar or even a pack of seasoned chefs doing side concepts or satellite spots. In fact, it’s all owned by one entity, an extension of the Sam Guadagnoli empire that spans a whole Tejon block: Blondie’s, The Mansion, Gasoline Alley and Cowboys. Only Prime 25 sits aside, more than a mile down the street, breaking the nightclub/booty bar/military hangout vibes with pricey fine dining fare that far surpasses the other entities’ comestibles.
Which is to say there’s evidence of craft awareness inside the organization — I’m choosing the word “craft” but you could sub in something like “gourmet” or the trendier “elevated” or even “high-quality” — but the food stalls thus-far opened at Tejon Eatery don’t yet come near the level of excellence at Denver’s spots, the best models in our region.
Let’s throw in a disclaimer that Tejon Eatery is in its infancy and has openly discussed its problem of staffing up, offering itself as a real-time example of what’s playing out nationally. Hiring’s quite problematic these days and employees we chat with tell us they’re at less than half of the targeted workforce here, hence only five of the total nine planned eateries are currently open. (We plan to return later for mini reviews of noodle, juice and barbecue stands plus a lobster and egg roll concept.) Still, if the front doors are open and you’re charging full price, it’s game-on for public commentary and professional review; during the extended pandemic delay, there should have been ample time to test and perfect recipes.
But let’s jump into what we do see today. The place is big: 28,000 square feet. The upstairs also holds a central horseshoe bar; a small patio with a view across a parking lot to the historic Kimball’s theater marquee; and one open kiosk called Taco Taco. Five street-style tacos range from a basic, $3.50 “portabella” mushroom with Hatch chile relish (one of the rare items a vegetarian can find on-site until the juice bar Fresh Twist opens) to an inexplicably priced $6 carne asada bite with pico, queso fresco crumbles and pretty tough steak bits bearing somewhat of a soy sauce essence and maybe too much signature char flavor. The crunchy Baja fish tacos with chipotle slaw and scallions taste like fishy fryer oil.
Chicken Tinga lacks the flavor and color of traditional chipotle in adobo sauce but the pulled meat’s moist enough and toppings of chopped tomatillos and avocado-colored crema add freshness and creaminess. The al pastor isn’t the epic treat from Mexican streets, slowly tenderized by pineapple and onions, though it does host choppings of both with cilantro as garnish; the meat’s just dried out and bland. A corn cob heavily coated in lightly seasoned, fine queso fresco crumbles clinging to underlying citrus crema is so mushy that no kernel holds any crunch; I rate it as meh-lote (not elote, amigos). All told, this is Dos Santos pricing on average without near the level of execution.
Down a central stairwell, you enter the main dining area that has more motorcycles suspended overhead, plus big-screen TVs and bright red barstools and chairs set beside dark laminate wood furniture and flooring. Nineties rock plays overhead. The space is tidy and welcoming enough, feeling a bit like a mall’s food court with a second horseshoe bar mirroring the one upstairs. There’s a side entrance from the south parking lot into this area, and a hallway that connects from Tejon Street, and it’s along that narrow corridor (which itself holds an airport terminal vibe) that you find Mac Out, Crispy Chic and Big City Deli currently vending. It’s a lot to take in: We need a drink.
Goat Patch Brewing’s the sole directly local craft beer on tap next to other regional favorites. There’s plenty of good mass-market spirits lined up but we don’t spy any locals and there’s no actual cocktail menu aside from Red Bull mocktails and “kickers” that evoke the other Guadagnoli joints. The bartenders are outwardly friendly and helpful — those they have managed to hire so far appear to be well-trained and professional, likeable — and they say they’re happy to make any cocktail we can conceive of.
But therein lies a missed opportunity to customize creations and show unique personality and be a craft bar. So we order a pint of New Belgium’s session beer, a neat pour of Exotico Reposado (to sip with the tacos) and one of the spotlighted 22-ounce boozy slushies: the blushing pink Frosé, with vodka and strawberries added to the wine. It’s gloriously girly in a sturdy glass goblet and great in its own way for $12: not too sweet, hella cold to counter the heat outside and not shy on delivering a buzz.
Back to bites, to try Crispy Chic we nab an Asian chicken sandwich set with scant kimchi and a side of yuzu aioli (which sounds sexy but somehow finishes with a Ranch-like aftertaste). The bird’s overly heavily breaded and has overstayed its welcome in the fryer, bearing a very browned crunchy cloak and just OK interior flavor. But most insultingly, it’s $13 ($16.67 post tax/tip), which equates to double the price of a Birdcall chicken sandwich, which it doesn’t begin to compete with as our area standard bearer. Hell, I’d probably favor Chick-fil-A, and I avoid big chain food like we’re all trying to avoid COVID.
From Mac Out my vegetarian dining mate starts with the Original, a four-cheese blend of cheddar, American, Gouda and Gruyère, with which she requests some side ramekins of anything not meat: She gets some pico, scallions, crispy onions and celery (the one component she regrets, totally out of place from its normal buffalo chicken plating). It’s $7, finally feeling fair for the price, and the noodles come mounded in a cast iron pan. Are they serviceable? Yes. But great? No. But they should be as the heart of this kiosk. I’m actually not sure just how elevated mac and cheese can get, beyond more lavish, expensive cheeses or toppings; maybe the house pulled pork really sets these off in that rendition. But I could be at a cafeteria as far as I know with these noodles; they’re generic.
That leaves Big City Deli, where we’re greeted by perhaps the friendliest employee, who gifts us a chocolate chip cookie after we’ve asked some questions about the pastry case. We’ve learned there are later plans to make desserts in-house, but for now these are off a truck, aside from these cookies, which they are baking (from a mix, it would seem — though they’re perfectly rich, sweet and enjoyable). This sweets case is basically a placeholder. But to sample the real meat of this final stop, I order a hot pastrami sandwich, served simply with Dijon and pickles on thin-sliced marble rye. I could have upgraded to make it “Rueben” style for $3, but that would have put the price tag at $22 pre tax/tip. Yes, the base cost is already $19, and no we aren’t in a Big City, that’s just a name. After I do add gratuity I’m at $24.35 — for a sandwich! I whisper to my friend: “Does it come with a foot rub?” The partially redeeming news is there’s a whole bunch of the meat, which I’m told is cured in-house, and it’s delicious, if a touch dry and overly crumbly, flaking off into chunks that tumble out from the bread. The meat bears a pastrami tang, smoky flavor and some pleasing fat and charred bits, but more of a straight brisket texture (versus the thin-sliced stuff common to delis). Sub me stone-ground mustard and actually toast the bread, and I would be happy to pay around $14 for this sandwich.
A few other observations: Firstly, the POS system’s a bit clunky, and some hand sanitizer in today’s world set at each touch-screen kiosk would be good for public health. You can order from any eatery at any kiosk’s touch screen, accessing all food menus, which is a plus. But you can’t keep an open tab (except at the bar), so if you wish to dine progressively between drinks (as we did) you end up closing out each one and reopening another at the next stall. I came home with six separate receipts from my evening. When I got texts to let me know my food was ready, it didn’t specify from which eatery. So if you place several orders at once, good luck guessing and running around.
Parting thoughts: I feel a “come here if you like…” setup may be appropriate. If you dig Guadagnoli’s existing brands, you’ll be right at home. If you are a motorhead and/or have attended Sturgis, the museum will be heaven and all this food and drink effectively a concession stand with many options. So get on in here. If you have experienced and find other food halls to be too hipster-hoity-toity and just crave everyman eats sans complex cocktails and potential mustachioed snobbery, then this is your place. Though I may sound like it, I’m not aiming to be condescending here, as I believe the longevity and expansion of Guadagnoli’s empire proves he reaches a broad, loyal market base locally — and nobody should deny him that credit as a savvy club owner and restaurateur. The man fills a niche, multiple times over.
In the end I find myself categorizing Tejon Eatery as basically an odd deconstructed kitchen, split into various walk-up windows. Because really there’s one invisible hand at the wheel behind the scenes since these aren’t independent vendors. These aren’t different options ultimately; they’re different sections of the same menu, physically spread out. And they feel too similar execution-wise to be mistaken as different entities anyway. This is a textbook Guadagnoli joint all the way.
I can see why I was initially told not to refer to Tejon Eatery as a “food hall” by a media rep, as Guadagnoli wanted it known this place was something different. It is. To me, it’s just lacking the craft elevation I prefer at its price point. Prime 25 again aside from the wider portfolio, Tejon Eatery shows that on this block of Tejon Street, you can take the food out of the nightclub, but not the nightclub out of the food.