Thai food has long been one of my favorite cuisines, so I’m delighted to discover what I believe to be the only dedicated Thai food truck in the area. Surprisingly, it’s not hitting the streets inside El Paso County, but Teller County, regularly serving Woodland Park (from the Brazenhead Vintage Market parking lot). Chef/owner Danielle Bowers hails from Udon Thani in northeast Thailand, and has been operating this bright purple-banner truck for a little over a year, regularly rotating daily-made fresh items.
We start with half a dozen palate-whetting lumpia, slender Filipino egg rolls with veggies and ground beef and pork dipped in a sweet sauce. Then grab foam to-go boxes of Panang Moo and Thai barbecue chicken; both are excellent. The barbecue comes with black sesame-garnished white rice and a crisp, sesame-oil-rich slaw. Chicken cuttings are off the bone and bear touches of char with a nicely marinated, chewy skin and tender interior.
A “sweet and savory sauce” receives it well. The pork curry amounts to a velvety and sincerely spicy broth (she doesn’t take temps — it’s served at a preset level) that floats a slick of chile oil atop the coconut milk. Over white rice it smolders and delights, worth a drive up the pass.